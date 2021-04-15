Yasuke: new images for the Netflix series dedicated to the legendary Ronin

There is now little time for the debut of the anime Yasuke on the Netflix platform, scheduled for April 29, and following the latest trailer released, the MAPPA studio staff, in collaboration with producer LeSean Thomas, shared new images showing some of the most important moments, and it was announced the entire cast of voice actors.

The history of the legendary ronin of African origin which during the sixteenth century was in the service of Nobunaga Oda, an important daimyo and one of the key figures of the Sengoku period, will develop in six episodes, and below we report the complete cast of the voice actors involved in the project:

Jun Soejima as Yasuke

Takehiro Hira come Nobunaga Oda

Kiko Tamura come Saki

Toshiko Sakakibara come Yami no Daimyo

Shigeru Ushiyama come Abraham

Fusako Urabe come Natsumaru

Yu Kamio come Morisuke

Eri Kitamura come Ishikawa

Kenji Kitamura come Achoja

Shunsunke Kubozuka come Hart

Hiroki Nanami come Nikiita

Rie Tanaka come Ichika

Also to promote the upcoming publication of the anime on Netflix, the four images that you can find at the bottom have been shared, in addition to the key visual and the preparatory drawings for the characters of Yasuke, in the design that we will probably see in the first episode, without the iconic samurai armor, and Nobunaga Oda. We remind you that an absurd controversy regarding the color of Yasuke’s skin has emerged on social media, and we leave you to the splendid illustration published by MAPPA.