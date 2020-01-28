Yahir "makes ugly" fritters and alcohol, like Barbara de Regil

The singer Yahir He revealed his secret to having an enviable body, which has favored him in criticism during his theatrical work in the musical “Jesus Christ Super Star”.

The former reality member The academy affirmed the program Selling who stopped eating fried foods and eliminated alcoholic beverages from his diet, similar to what the actress has done Barbara de Regil.

I have six years, almost 7 years working, exercising and taking care of myself. I have a diet called "paleo." I don't eat anything fried, I don't eat sugars, gluten, ”said the artist.

Yahir He added that he doesn't even drink coffee or wine, since those drinks can also affect his vocal cords. In addition, for this same reason he explained that he does not carry weights, which is why he prefers to do cardiovascular exercises.

However, he explained that from time to time a permit is given to have a beer with friends. Although he does not stop going to the gym 6 times a week "and if you can, seven" times, the singer clarified.

With information from Ventaneando.

