Xbox Series X: Will the July event reveal the new Obsidian RPG and Everwild gameplay?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

According to reports by the now famous insider known as Klobrille on social media, during the expected July event on Xbox Series X games we should witness the first gameplay scenes of Everwild and the presentation of the new Obsidian RPG.

With a rumor shared in the form of a nice nursery rhyme, Microsoft's "deep throat" has tried to summarize some of the surprises that await us at the digital event organized by Phil Spencer and the Xbox division of the Redmond house.

In the message published by Klobrille, the adventure Everwild by RARE, a hint to Halo series (the absence of direct references to Halo Infinite leads us to believe that other games related to this historic IP) and the new role-playing game signed by Obsidian Entertainment, the software house that shaped the fun space comedy "in Fallout sauce" from The Outer Worlds.

In closing intervention, Klobrille adds that he is "still bad" and, with an emoji that immortalizes a beaver, suggests the return of the Conker platform series on Xbox Series X, perhaps with a remastered version of Conker Bad Fury Day, the iconic adventure launched in the far 2001 from RARE on Nintendo 64.