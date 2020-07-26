Xbox Series X: the base for the cooling system in the Microsoft video

Share it:

In the last tweet dedicated to the event on the nextgen Xbox games of July 23, Microsoft has shown a new animation that allows us to admire in detail the support base of the Xbox Series X.

As pointed out by the journalist Brad Sams with a report published in early July, the Xbox Series X base was designed not only to ensure the vertical positioning of the console but also, and above all, to make its cooling system even more efficient.

The short animation shared by the house of Redmond confirms Sams' advances and shows the lower part of the Xbox Series X with a support base characterized by a rubber ring which runs along the entire outer edge of the plastic base, with an approximate increase of a couple of centimeters compared to the grid designed to guarantee an optimal air flow.

This design solution allowed Microsoft to create a relatively small console (due to the computational power released) thanks to the adoption of a large fan and low rotational speed (and therefore, very silent) which, located on the top of the system, will draw on the air coming from the bottom of the console to uniformly cool the temperatures generated by the internal components. For a quick "review" of the hardware of Microsoft's nextgen platform that will arrive on the market at end of the year, we refer you to the video on design and heat dissipation of the Xbox Series X made in March by the collective of Digital Foundry.