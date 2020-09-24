Xbox Series X in the hands of the media and influencers, soon the first road tests

In the aftermath of the formidable and stormy start of pre-orders Xbox Series X returns to show itself, this time in its final and complete version. The next-gen console from Microsoft has in fact been delivered to the specialized press and influencers and we will soon see the first road tests.

Among the lucky ones who can boast of having one Xbox Series X journalists of the caliber of Jeoff Keighley, Tom Warren, Jeff Grubb as well as American newsrooms such as IGN, GameSpot and The Verge. The images published on the social networks by the protagonists in question show for the first time the final and complete version of the new console from Microsoft and it is easy to imagine that in the coming days we will see the first hands on and the first real tests of the capabilities of Xbox Series X.

In the past few hours, Sony has also announced a similar initiative in the context of YouTube Gaming Week: during the event a selection of 12 Japanese YouTubers will be able to get their hands on the PlayStation 5 showing the console in action.

Meanwhile, the two industry giants celebrate the launch of their respective gaming machines with Xbox Series X which is among the best-selling products of Amazon Italy and PlayStation 5 now unobtainable for a few days.