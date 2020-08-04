Xbox Series X: Does the Optimized Games badge disappear from the cover?

Share it:

On the basis of the information obtained by the gaming analyst Daniel Ahmad, the marketing division of Microsoft would have decided to remove "the cumbersome" abolline of the Optimized Games for Xbox Series X from the cover of the titles that will land on the nextgen console of the house of Redmond.

In support of the indiscretion collected by the analyst known on social media with the name of ZhugeEX, and taken up by journalists like Tom Warren of The Verge, we find the new cover of DiRT 5 for Xbox consoles. It is not clear, however, if it is an official image or a retouched shot (as suggested by some users on Twitter) that Ahmad may have shared to "visually anticipate" the change of course decided by Microsoft.

According to the choice made by the American company's Xbox division, according to the analyst, there is the will to respond to the doubts raised by those who believed that the stamp on the Optimized Games for Xbox Series X took up too much space on the cover. Again according to ZhugeEX, as a result of this decision the stamp in question will be displayed on the back of XSX game covers, but with smaller dimensions or, perhaps, with a completely different logo.

