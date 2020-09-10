Xbox Series X costs 499 euros: will you buy the new Microsoft console?

After months of rumor and speculation, Microsoft has finally spilled the beans by announcing the price of the Xbox Series X and the release date of the new console, available from 10 November also in Europe at a cost of 499 euros. Xbox Series S will also be released on the same day at a price of 299 euros, but in this survey we want to focus on the more powerful console of the two, that is Xbox Series X.

The technical specifications of Xbox Series X are now known, with this console Microsoft wants to conquer hardcore gamers focusing on the high end market segment, leaving the Xbox Series S to be the entry level system in the Xbox family.

We ask you: will you buy Xbox Series X or not? I stop it!