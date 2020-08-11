Xbox Series X and S: Is the controller already on sale? Check out a new video

Share it:

After the latest rumors about the white controller of the Xbox Series X and S, the reports of those who claim to have already come into possession of Microsoft's nextgen pad are multiplying on the network. Judging from the latest video that emerged on social media, the source of this leak seems to be a Chicago store.

In fact, the equally sensitive leaks bounced by the editorial staff of The Verge are added to the already important leak of news that took place in the morning of today, 10 August. Through his Twitter profile, the reporter Tom Warren shared an unedited video that immortalizes, in fact, another user who claims to have acquired the controller by purchasing it at a Chicago dealer.

Also in this new video you can glimpse the written "Xbox Series X | S" on the card located on one side of the package to specify systems compatible with the device. An indiscretion, the latter, which helps to strengthen the already insistent rumors on the development of the Xbox Series X "budget model" known as the Xbox Lockhart.

At the time of writing, Microsoft's upper echelons have not yet commented on this umpteenth wave of leak and rumor on Xbox Series S. Even the managers and prominent personalities of the Xbox division of the Redmond house have not provided clarifications through their respective social profiles.