Xbox Series X and Optimized Games: from Halo Infinite to FIFA 21, here is the updated list

With the announcement of the sticker on the Xbox Optimized Games for Xbox X series, Microsoft has updated the list of titles coming to the nextgen console which, bearing this badge on the cover, will allow users to understand which games will fully exploit the power of the nextgen console since launch.

The list in question includes all those games that will draw on the full computational power of the Xbox Series X to guarantee a superior graphic, playful and content experience through theSuperfast SSD, the Ray Tracing, access to the Xbox Velocity Architecture and the increase in resolution and framerate, to silence the benefits brought by the responsiveness in the controls promised by the Dynamic Latency Input of the Xbox Series X.

The new list proposed by Microsoft's Will Tuttle on the pages of the official Xbox.com website summarizes all the announcements of the last few months and photographs a situation in the making, especially in function of theJuly event on Xbox Series X games which, of course, will help to significantly extend this fact sheet. At the moment, in fact, the list is mainly composed of third party titles such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, FIFA 21 or DiRT 5, with a few exclusive first parties such as Halo Infinite and, in "advanced" backwards compatibility and managed through the system Smart Delivery, Gears 5.

Xbox Series X Optimized Games (June 25th list)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Bright Memory Infinite

Call of the Sea

Chivalry 2

Chorus

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

DiRT 5

FIFA 21

Gears 5

Halo Infinite

Hitman 3

Madden NFL 21

Marvel's Avengers

Outriders

Scarlet Nexus

Scorn

Second Extinction

The Ascent

The Medium

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

With the important digital event scheduled by Microsoft for the month of July, therefore, the above list will see the entrance of the many games developed by the subsidiaries of the Xbox Game Studios and, let's say, from other third-party titles not yet announced.