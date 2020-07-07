Xbox Series X: A teaser shows all the startup screens of Microsoft consoles

Share it:

The official date has now been announced and Microsoft's social networks are warming up their engines in view of the event dedicated to games for Xbox Series X. The official Xbox Twitter profile has in fact published a teaser that shows all the startup screens of the consoles born in Redmond.

The short time lapse published on the official Xbox Twitter profile shows a sequence composed of all the startup screens of the Microsoft consoles, starting from the very first and historical Xbox, to switch from Xbox 360 and Xbox One, right up to what is now to all intents and purposes it appears to be the startup screen of Xbox Series X with lots of sound detail in tow.

In particular, the alleged start of Xbox Series X had already been published by the same Xbox division a few days after the last Inside Xbox in May, which allowed to take a first look at some of the third-party games that will be released on the console.

There is not much left to see Microsoft's new gaming proposal: theXbox Games Showcase will air on July 23 at matches from 18:00 Italian time. As always we will follow the event on Everyeye's Twitch channel.