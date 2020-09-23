Xbox One Series X: Microsoft gets the name of its next-gen console wrong

Even the best happen to make mistakes. Especially when the nomenclature is not easy to understand as in the case of the Xbox family consoles, which are preparing to welcome two brand new members, Series X and S.

In the past few hours, a new intervention dedicated to Destiny 2: Shadows from the Deep and Destiny 2: Forsaken, the two expansions of Bungie’s MMOFPS just arrived in Xbox Game Pass, has appeared on Xbox Wire. The two contents serve as a prelude to the main course, namely the new DLC Oltre la Luce which will be made available to all subscribers starting from day-one, scheduled for November 10, which happens to be also Xbox Series X launch day. Well, in reminding us, the author of the article – DeeJ, the Bungie Community Manager – referred to the next generation console as Xbox One Series X, a blatantly incorrect name resulting from the merger of two devices, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

We assume that the article was checked by a Microsoft manager before it was sent for publication, yet not even he noticed the mistake. More than two hours have passed since the appearance of the piece and the error has not yet been corrected! See for yourself at the bottom of this news …

We’re sure it was just a distraction, but it’s still quite impressive to see the wrong name on an official channel. Before saying goodbye, we take this opportunity to remind you that Destiny 2 will support 4K at 60fps on Xbox Series X (and PS5).