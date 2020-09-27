WWE: Exclusive interview with Drew McIntyre, current WWE Champion

In view of Clash of Champions, the next branded PPV WWE which will take place in the night between Sunday 27 September and Monday 28 September, we had the opportunity to interview in an exclusive Italian current WWE Championship holder: Drew McIntyre. Recall that the Scot, in his first reign as world champion, will defend the title from the assault of Randy Orton in an Ambulance match. Drew is as menacing in the ring as he is likeable and down to earth when he talks about his experiences and love for wrestling.

During the chat we talked about becoming champion in the middle of the pandemic, the upcoming challenges and the long path that led him to realize, 11 years after being presented as Chosen One, his dream of reaching the top of the federation and winning the most important title. Before discovering Drew’s answers, we point out that on our site you can also find the interview with Jeff Hardy, current Intercontinental Champion, the interview with Adam Cole, one of the most interesting prospects of NXT (as well as the longest-lived champion of the brand giallonero) and finally the chat with Triple H, one of the greatest legends of sport entertainment and currently vice president of the federation.

Champion in full pandemic

Everyeye.it: this year is special to you: you won the Royal Rumble and WWE Championship at Wrestlemania, against Brock Lesnar. Plus, you are also the first Briton to do it. How do you feel about having reached these great goals?

Drew McIntyre: is fantastic. I was aware that if I won the WWE championship I would be the first Briton to do so; it’s a really great thing and it was a great achievement. I think I didn’t consider, while chasing my dream, that no one from the UK had ever won the Royal Rumble and I was only told when I got backstage; online is the video of my reaction. It was a good year, but also a difficult and interesting one.

Everyeye.it: Unfortunately, your fight at Wrestlemania took place in an empty arena, due to the pandemic. What can you tell us about becoming the world champion during such an unusual time?

Drew McIntyre: it has never happened before and we have found ourselves in uncharted seas, but my path and all the ups and downs I have faced have prepared me for everything, including leading the company and being champion. The pandemic arrived and I said to myself ‘ok, it’s time to take a step forward’. I would have done it at all costs and I started trying new things, because there were no more rules and the old ones were no longer good.

We have to try to reach people at home, connect through the cameras so I said to myself ‘what can I do and how to be an example to others’, especially towards those superstars who during the promos talked as if there were still people. I thought I had to show that I was comfortable in this new context and take advantage of it, so I looked directly into the camera, to make sure that I was able to connect with all the viewers at home thanks to direct eye contact.

Then I spoke to the commentators, as there was no audience. This is the current situation, so you have to work with what you have available and entertain people in such a difficult time. These are not ideal circumstances, but we have persevered and done good things and now the Thunderdome has been introduced, which is a great step forward.

Everyeye.it: do you think that the absence of an audience influences the progress of the meetings?

Drew McIntyre: it was strange, especially the first few months, when no one was there. As for the interviews, it gave us the opportunity to develop deeper characters. Talking without the audience or interacting with them felt like a typical TV series. From a match standpoint, it’s not the ideal solution without fans, because they set the mood, I’m the number one superstar, so what I did, unfortunately for my opponents, was start hitting even harder. because the spectators at home want to feel what I’m doing in the ring.

The Performance Center helped set some atmosphere and I think that made it easier for people to see at home. We now have the Thunderdome, which is more reminiscent of typical WWE shows, with visual effects, pyros, smoke and entrances as great as mine. Then there are the virtual fans in the arena and I think that all of that makes a big difference to the audience at home and makes the show even easier to watch, but it mostly does it for us wrestlers, who can see those faces and their reactions. .

Everyeye.it: so you feel the Thunderdome is an improvement.

Drew McIntyre: now it’s much better. I’m proud of what we’ve done at the Performance Center, but being in a big arena makes a big difference. I usually always have butterflies in my stomach, but in the Thunderdome you have the feeling of a live show again. I feel closer to normal and we are taking small steps forward to get back to how it was before. I can’t wait for the public to return, and I will still be WWE Champion!

The opponents of today and tomorrow

Everyeye.it: this Sunday you will defend the title against Randy Orton in an Ambulance match. What’s it like to be in a feud against the Legend Killer?

Drew McIntyre: he’s great, I’ve always wanted to fight him. The instant I won the title, I knew I would meet him on my path. He has always been a great, a sure one hall of famer for some time and is just 40 years old. In the last five to six months since he started the feud with Edge, he raised the bar to a very high level. Looking at him I said to myself ‘if I want to be the champion, if I want to be number one, I have to get to the level of Randy, not only in the ring, but also on the microphone’.

For me it’s very funny, it’s like he’s Joker and I’m Batman. He is sadistic, vindictive, but also very talented. I am really excited because this Sunday, I will beat the man who won the Greatest wrestling match ever, which will make me the greatest. In the ambulance match there are no rules, which is my specialty, so I will hit him with every object that comes my way. If I see a drone, I’ll grab it and hit it in the head!

Everyeye.it: in the past few weeks you have also fought against Keith Lee, recently promoted by NXT. What can you tell us about him?

Drew McIntyre: has a great talent. I’ve known him for a long time, I remember when he came to EVOLVE (another wrestling federation ed) and I was impressed by the size and thought he would only power moves, then I saw him move in the ring, I discovered how agile he was and I knew he would be a great fighter. We became friends, even though he made me one powerbomb at the time of the Evolution and another when I went back to NXT, so I owed him the Claymore I made him on Raw. Keith immediately got involved with me at Randy Orton, as talented as he is. He has been given space and although for now he will not have one title shot against me, if he continues to work hard he will certainly get it and we will have a great match.

The Chosen One

Everyeye.it: during your first WWE experience, Vince McMahon showed up on stage and introduced you as the future world champion, the “Chosen One”. But after a few years you got fired. You returned in 2017 and now the prophecy has come true. How did you manage to reverse course and thus make your dream come true?

Drew McIntyre: it wasn’t easy. I had to lose before I could win. I had to learn many life lessons. When he was out of WWE I had to be honest with myself, look in the mirror and realize I wasn’t giving it my all. Even though it was the dream of my life, I lost sight of the goal, plus I had some personal problems, but in the end the point is, I wasn’t trying hard enough.

I needed to improve and during the time I was away from WWE I worked as much as possible, looked around and wondered ‘who is the greatest in WWE at the moment? Brock Lesnar ‘. Well he’s huge and I wouldn’t have been credible face to face with him, I had to get bigger. Plus he is also very aggressive in the ring and I should have become more aggressive too, in order to face him. Then I thought that he doesn’t talk a lot, but he has Paul Heyman by his side, who is one of the best of all time doing promos, so I realized that I should be able to confront myself verbally as well. I worked on my promos, I started doing a lot of interviews, I tried to make my accent more understandable. Mine is Scottish and sometimes it’s difficult to understand and that’s why I try to interact as much as possible with the media also because, seeing for example John Cena, a superstar at the top has this kind of responsibility and must have a strong work ethic.

Over time my mindset changed and when I returned I was given the opportunity because I worked harder than anyone, but the truth is that becoming WWW Champion (and fulfilling the Chosen One prophecy) didn’t happen because someone from the management said ‘he will be the champion’, which is what happened 11 years ago. What happened this time is that the fans said he’s the right man, they supported me and when I won the Royal Rumble I felt all their support, as well as during the road to Wrestlemania. It’s the fans who made me the Chosen One.

The dream of a lifetime

Everyeye.it: how did you fall in love with wrestling and when did you decide you wanted to become a professional wrestler?

Drew McIntyre: ever since I can remember. As a child I watched it on TV with my cousins. For some reason, we thought it was off-limits, so we hid behind the sofa and watched. Then I got my hands on some British wrestling VHS as well as WWE VHS and watched them all the time. My friends and I used to tell each other that we were going to be wrestlers, but then you grow up and change your mind, so one decides to be a footballer or something and I still thought I was going to be a wrestler. You grow a little more and the others become more realistic, while I still wanted to be a wrestler. I started training when I was 15 and at 21 I signed up for WWE. It has always been my dream, it has always been what I wanted to do in life.

Everyeye.it: who was your favorite wrestler when you were a child?

Drew McIntyre: Bret Hart. My friends were obsessed with hyper-charismatic superstars like Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior, so big and muscular, but I was drawn to Bret Hart. When I started wrestling and learning more I realized that as a kid you like things like superhero comics, Disney movies, TV shows and Bret instead told more realistic stories through his matches. When I grew up I realized that Bret was telling my favorite stories.

Everyeye.it: what’s your dream match for the future?

Drew McIntyre: there are a few, but undoubtedly The Undertaker at Wrestlemania, for the WWE title. In The last Ride he said when Vince calls he will answer if there is a need, so I’ll start urging Vince to make a certain phone call.

Between me and The Undertaker there are some past, with him I lost the first time when I was unbeaten at the time of Chosen One. Then there was also the tag team match between me and Shane McMahon against The Undertaker and Roman Reigns. In that case there was a new version of me and I remember going face to face with him and the crowd thundering and there I realized this was the person who could have defeated The Undertaker. The me little boy wouldn’t have had a chance. Now I’m sure it would be a special meeting.