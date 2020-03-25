         'Wonder Woman 1984' is delayed again: Warner confirms theatrical release but postpones the date for the coronavirus

Share it:

We will have to be patient with 'Wonder Woman 1984'. The sequel to the success of Warner and DC delay their release again, now for the reason that it has us all in quarantine: the damn coronavirus. Initially scheduled for November 2019 and then postponed for seven months, the premiere is set for the August 14, 2020.

This was announced by Warner Bros. Pictures and the star of the film, Gal Gadot, in a post on his Instagram account. The updated date of the premiere already appears in the colorful new poster from 'Wonder Woman 1984'; you can see it below.

"In these dark and terrifying days, I am looking forward to a brighter future. Where we can share the power of cinema again. Excited to change the date of our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope you are all well. I send my love to everyone. ❤ "

Wonder Woman 2: Warner's plan for when we return to theaters

Gadot's message, linking the arrival of the sequel with the expected return of the public to theaters, are in line with the words he has left Toby Emmerich, boss of Warner.

"When we gave the green light to‘ Wonder Woman 1984 ’, it was fully intended to be seen on the big screen and we are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will bring the film to theaters on August 14. We hope that by then the world will be a safer and healthier place"said the manager. Hopefully yes …