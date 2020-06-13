With the presence of Lionel Messi, Barcelona returns to action defending the top of La Liga

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Lionel Messi, the standard-bearer for Barcelona against Mallorca (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

The wait finally ended and from Thursday the ball rolled again in Spain. The activity of Date 28 of La Liga will continue today with four commitments, which highlights the duel of opposites that will star Mallorca and Barcelona at the Son Moix stadium. From 17, on ESPN 2.

With 11 days to go, the Catalans lead the tournament with 58 points, two more than Real Madrid, their closest pursuer. In third place, a little further back, with 50 units, Seville appears (opened the resumption of competition with a victory against Betis, his classic rival).

The locals, meanwhile, only have 25 points and are in the relegation zone to the Second Division. However, they have three teams to dream of salvation: Celta de Vigo (26), Eibar (27) and Valladolid (29). Pablo Chavarría will occupy a place among the substitutes.

Lionel Messi, captain of the azulgranas, is the winning card of those of Quique Setién, since he is the top scorer of the tournament with 19 goals (followed by Karim Benzema, with 14). The other members of the offensive trident will be Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suárez, already recovered from his injury.

Formations:

Fixture:

Positions table:

ITALY CUP:

After the 0 to 0 equality in Turin (Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty), this afternoon the other finalist of the Italy Cup will be defined. From 16 (he will televise DirecTV), Napoli will receive Inter from Lautaro Martínez at San Paolo. In the first leg, those from the South prevailed by 1 to 0.

BUNDESLIGA:

Date 31 could not be one more in Germany, since depending on some results there could be a champion. Bayern Munich, who closes the day's action by receiving Borussia Monchengladbach (televised ESPN 2) at 1.30 p.m., leads the tournament with 70 units with four games to go.

Earlier, at 10.30, Borussia Dortmund will go out on the field, who is obliged to add on his visit to Dusseldorf to stretch the definition.

Positions table: