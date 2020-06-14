With the Champions mission, Neymar returned to France to start training with PSG

Share it:

PSG Brazilian striker Neymar during training.



Neymar, one of the figures of Paris Saint Germain, he or she returned to France after spending most of the recess due to the coronavirus pandemic in his country, to start training with the team next Monday June 22.

As revealed by the French newspaper L’Equipe, the Brazilian star arrived on Saturday on a private flight together with several friends after having passed the last three months at his home located in Mangaratiba, to some 90 kilometers from Rio de Janeiro.

The striker 28 years, will take advantage of the last week of vacation granted by the club in the exclusive area of Saint-Tropezwhere the Argentines have been for a few days Ángel Di María, Mauro Icardi, Leandro Paredes and other companions of the last French champion.

Neymar has a contract with the Parisian team until mid 2022 but their intention, as reported by the Catalan newspapers throughout the parate, is to return to Barcelona when your participation in this edition of the Champions League.

Paris Saint Germainwhat was declared champion after the cancellation of Ligue 1, classified the quarter finals of the Champions League after removing the Borussia Dortmund, of Germany, in the series that closed in March just before the suspension of football.

The edition of the Champions League will end in tournament form in Lisbon, with a final that will take place on 22 or 23 August, as reported by the German site Bild. Initially, it was stipulated that the definition be carried out in the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, in Istanbul (Turkey), but the global context forced the event to be transferred to the Portuguese capital.

A fact to note that before starting the quarter finals Four crosses of eighths that were pending must be defined: Juventus-Lyon (The French won in the first leg 1-0, Manchester City-Real Madrid (the English lead the Spanish by 2 to 1), Bayern Munich-Chelsea (the Germans thrashed 3 to 0); and Barcelona-Napoli (they tied 1 to 1). These matches could be played the weekend of August 8 and 9.

Those who have already secured a place among the best eight on the continent are Atletico Madrid (eliminated reigning champion Liverpool), Paris Saint Germain (dismissed Borussia Dortmund), Leipzig (prevailed over Tottenham) and Atalanta (He beat Valencia).

