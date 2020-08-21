Share it:

Will Kandi Crush Our Expectations Beside Its $17,499 Electric Vehicle?

Kandi crush is a Chinese mainland automobile company. Kandi crush is a fully electric battery vehicle manufactured at china mainland earlier. But in the last few years, the Chinese company expand the business at a global level like the USA. This company was earlier famous for manufacturing electric batteries small-sized vehicles. After that, the company keeps expanding at globally especially, in the USA.

Recently, the Kandi company released the top 2 supermodels of fully electric batteries vehicles. Their names are K23 and K27. But the company said they will probably launch the cars in 2021.

Model K27

A small size car with 3.2 inches bigger and 8.2 inches smaller. It can be able to generate around 30 hp power and model K27 has the highest speed limit of 63 mph. It has dual front airbags of around 9 inches with a touchscreen infotainment system and power breaks.

The model K27 takes approximately 7 to 8 hours to fully charge, it is possible only when we pinned up minimum 240-volt adaptor charger.

The starting price of this model is around $19,999.

Model K23

The K23 model is bigger as compared to the model K27. So, it can be more attractive to the agents. It can be able to generate around 30 hp power electric motor. This model can provide us the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). That means it can drive up to around 37 to 39 miles more.

This model takes nearby 7.5 to 7.8 hours to make it fully chargeable with electric adaptor of a minimum 240-volt charger.

The model provides around 10 inches touchscreen infotainment system and also the same features as model K23.

The starting price of this model is around $29,999.

