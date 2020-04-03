Will Japanese animation die forever? The father of Neon Genesis Evangelion says so

Share it:

Who loved Neon Genesis Evangelion can not not know the director, as well as the author of the series, Hideaki Anno, a visionary who gave life to an immortal product and who, during a recent interview released for the Russian press RIA Novosti, he predicted the death of Japanese animation as we know it today.

The director proved to be more than confident in saying that, in five, twenty years, we are manufacturing souls as we know it today "gonna die". «Japanese animation is in decline» Anno said. "It has already peaked … After the collapse, there will probably be a new rebirth» he added, though, always according to Neon Genesis Evangelion, it is not certain that fans will be able to hold out long enough for to see its rebirth.

Then Anno continued: «I don't think the animation will fade, but maybe there won't be the conditions that have existed so far and that have led to the creation of interesting films».

Second Hideaki in the imminent future there will be other nations, above all the Asian countries, which will take more and more foot until they undermine from the throne animation Japan. All this will happen thanks to the growth of the economies of other states, due to the contraction of the economy of the country of the Rising Sun and because of the drop in the number of Japanese animators that are, already now, becoming less and less.

"Japan will no longer be the center of world animation» Anno said. And then he goes off balance in saying that too "fin five years, Taiwan will be the nerve center of everything" this is because he saw with his own eyes the energy and passion that Taiwanese animators put into work that they do, passion that instead, in Japan, always according to Anno, is going down. The animation in the homeland of the manga now goes on only by "inertia" and this Hideaki seems firmly convinced.

However, according to Anno, there is a way to make Japanese animation survive: changing. Only by going towards change, by adopting new ones technologies and working methods as the CG, you can create more interesting souls and, above all, improve them working conditions. Problem that is increasingly distancing young Japanese from this profession. Without such conditions, according to the father of Neon Genesis Evangelion, the industry will simply go into decline and then die.

