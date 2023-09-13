Why Are You Obsessed With Your Fake Wife? Chapter 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Why Do You Obsess Over Your Fake Wife? An forthcoming chapter of an entire popular manga series is Chapter 8. In the manga, Lee Jiho and Nadia Balajit’s story is recounted. Lee was a highly skilled assassin.

The appellation “Dragon Slayer” was given to him due to his extraordinary ability to annihilate opponents. To protect the nation, he was summoned from another dimension.

The duke, who was the chief for the Balajit family, desired that Lee Jiho would remain at their side forever. Nadia Balajit was tortured cruelly since childhood.

No matter what Nadia did, her family always disgraced her because the duke constantly contrasted her to her malevolent sibling.

Simply put, he was anxious to relieve himself of her. Nadia had intended to find a devoted partner, but she was unsuccessful.

The first episode premiered in 2023. 2023 saw the publication of the second chapter of Why Are You Obsessed a little Your Fake Wife?

Why Do You Obsess Over Your Fake Wife? Fans are eager to learn more about the forthcoming season and are thrilled to have access to the eighth installment.

We recognize your eagerness, so here are the specifics of the eighth chapter for Why Are You Obsessed With Your Fake Wife?

Marriages are always worthy of admiration. It is an important event over an array of people, especially when the wedding is between two sovereign families.

This is never the case, however. Occasionally, the husband dislikes his newlywed wife; he maintains her for the sake for the union and to preserve his superior position.

The manga describes the relationship between Lee Jiho and Nadia Balajit. Lee was an accomplished assassin. He received the moniker “Dragon Slayer” due to his distinctive ability to destroy opponents.

The duke constantly compared her to her misbehaving sibling, and regardless of what Nadia did, her family always humiliated her.

The duke simply desired to eliminate her as quickly as feasible. Nadia anticipated marrying an affectionate man, but this did not transpire.

The Marquis’s accusation that Nadia’s marriage lacks love leads the magical universe whereby she resides to revolve around her.

Why Are You Obsessed With Your Fake Wife? Chapter 8 Release Date

The introduction to Why Are You Obsessed With Your Fake Wife? In 2023, Chapter 8 was revealed and debuted.

The remaining chapters will be published in the following years. In 2023, the second chapter of Why Are You Obsessed with Your Fake Wife? was published.

Unfortunately, it remains unknown if Why Are You Obsessed With Your Fake Wife is coming back for an eighth installment. Currently, the renewal status must be validated.

In addition, the program has not yet been officially approved by its manufacture studio. Regardless, the creators of the program have expressed interest about an eighth season and suggested potential storylines.

Why Are You Obsessed With Your Fake Wife? Chapter 8 Trailer

Unfortunately, No. No trailer is available since the makers have yet to renew the famous series Why Are You Obsessed With Your Fake Wife Chapter 8. But as we get information, we will update you about it!

Why Are You Obsessed With Your Fake Wife? Chapter 8 Plot

Why Do You Obsess Over Your Fake Wife? The series has not been renewed for an eighth chapter.

Very few details regarding the eighteenth chapter of Why Are You Obsessed With Your Fake Wife? are available, so we can only speculate about the plot.

However, we can anticipate that the upcoming season will continue up where the previous season left off.

As I previously indicated, Nadia is not Lee’s wife. He asserts that Lee wouldn’t ever consider Nadia to be his adored wife.

She may be Duke Balajit’s child, but Lee has unquestionably deduced the true purpose of their marriage.

The couple tied the knot following their engagement. However, Lee told Nadia not to anticipate a newborn for the time being.

Despite her lofty expectations of her spouse, the girl praised Kim for being so forthright from the beginning. Nadia was in despair. Nonetheless, she observed that Lee was adept at controlling his emotions.

Lee may present an authoritative and impersonal exterior while organizing things, but it is likely that he has feelings over Nadia.

The couple gains a deeper understanding of their complex relationship. Initially, they attempted to avoid prolonged conversations, but things have recently improved.

“Why Are You So Obsessed With Your Fictitious Wife? The arguments of Karen and Nadia are discussed in Chapter 7.

Beginning the forthcoming events is a long-awaited alliance within the Winterfell and Balajit families.

Users of the Internet have access to the Ushapriyanga Sureshkumar chapter that reveals a complex web of emotions or secrets.

Karen has always captivated Lee Jiho’s attention. It took some time for this to occur. Nevertheless, considering the circumstances, he decides to marry Nadia.

As the narrative progresses, this marriage becomes increasingly apparent; it is a tapestry of sentiments and unspoken intentions woven by both families.

Nadia believes that Karen was largely responsible for her early problems, as well as the two women harbor a deep animosity for one another.

Their relationship is not joyful. Karen is devastated by Nadia’s death, particularly because she revealed certain truths.

Glen Winterfell attempts to prevent Nadia’s catastrophic marriage to Lee Jiho in the frequently severe North, in which Nadia is seeking refuge.

Glen Winterfell appears concerned about Nadia while she flees for protection. Playing the courting game, she appears to be intrigued in someone.

He briefly objects, but ultimately agrees to Nadia’s escape plan, which entails heading north.

This chapter also discusses relationship challenges and the lengths to which people go to to defend their loved ones.

The objective of the field is to protect individuals from injury by displaying vulnerabilities, desires, and deception.