Why Alejandro Fernández asked his son to postpone his music

Through the veins of Alex Fernández runs the musical blood of one of the most respectable dynasties in the music industry, following in the footsteps of his father Alejandro Fernández and his grandfather Don Vicente Fernández, the young singer puts all his effort to continue the legacy of his family.

In an interview for the Hoy Program, Alex Fernández said that his father "El Potrillo" advised him to postpone his musical release since his sister Camila had just begun her artistic career. "My dad told me that my sister Camila had already thrown herself, that if she threw me she was going to hurt her a lot in her career."

I always liked business too, so I started working with my dad in his offices, I studied business administration.

Alex Fernández took his father's advice and subsequently made his debut. "I always say that God's times are perfect, because having worked with him on the entire administrative side of the artistic career came as a pearl to me, now that I can be doing everything I learned in my own career."

He also said that when his grandfather "El Charro de Huentitán" heard him sing for the first time, he immediately proposed to launch him as a singer, his grandfather being his music producer.