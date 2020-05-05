Share it:

Is Brad Pitt Dating? Is He Single? Here is What We Know

Is Brad Pitt Single now?

It had been approximately 12 years of the marriage of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie together, and then what occurred they both became separated and announced their divorce. Within the last 12 years, they had 6 children and both of them with their children seemed like one of the happy families in the world. Brad and Angelina’s fans are shocked and felt very sad for their divorced life. A father of six children named Brad Pitt recently got the Award in a show and gone solo through the red carpet. Apart from this, he told me while receiving the award that “I dedicate this award to me, children, they make my life even more colorful.”

In the last years, we noted that Brad had dated singer Simon Cowell. More than her, she also dated actress Robin Givens; he had dated many girls in the early years. But the fact is Brad had a date with Angelina while he just planned to divorce his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, Bard always stays in limelight for his dating rumors. But after dating multiple actresses, singers, and his friends now he is single again.

Is Brad Pitt dating someone? Here is what we know about his dating life?

After rumored with multiple ladies, now he is rumored dating with Charlize. Although, in an interview, Charlize cleared that she has been single for more than 8 years. So, there is no confirmation that Brad is dating anyone or not because he was not seeing in the parties too for a long time. A long time ago, Brad Pitt made a joke for his single life that he is unmarried and stirring from his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

