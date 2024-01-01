The Sixth Commandment is based on the true story of the murder of Peter Farquhar, a retired professor, motivational speaker, and writer, and his neighbor Ann Moore-Martin, played by Anne Reid of Last Tango in Halifax, who was also a real-life murder victim.

Ben Field, played by Éanna Hardwicke of Normal People, drugged and killed Peter, preyed on Ann for her money, and they were both very religious, yet they fell in love with him.

This dramatic piece delves into Field’s manipulation of his victims, chronicles the severe gaslighting he inflicted on them, and follows the police investigation and subsequent high-profile trial. Consequently, I will fill you in on all the details of the Sixth Commandment.

Where to watch The Sixth Commandment?

For those in the United Kingdom, BBC iPlayer offers streaming of the Sixth Commandment. On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, Britbox brought the Sixth Commandment to the United States.

The Sixth Commandment Cast

The Sixth Commandment stars Timothy Spall as Peter Farquhar and Anne Reid as Ann Moore-Martin, two characters who fall prey to a younger guy. Among the most famous actors from the United Kingdom, Spall has been in several critically praised films, including the Harry Potter series, the renowned biographical Mr. Turner, and the Best Picture winner, The King’s Speech.

Anne Reid, who co-starred with Jack Spall in an episode of the Channel 4 anthology Electric Dreams, is well-known for her acclaimed performances in Sanditon and Last Tango in Halifax. Ben Field, played by Éanna Hardwicke, was convicted of killing Farquhar and trying to have Moore-Martin include him in her will. Hardwicke portrays the villainous character.

In addition to the main characters, The Sixth Commandment also features:

Conor MacNeill as Field’s friend Martyn Smith

Annabel Scholey as Moore-Martin’s niece Anne-Marie Blake

Ben Bailey Smith as Anne-Marie’s husband Simon

Sheila Hancock as Farquhar and Moore-Martin’s friend and neighbour

Adrian Rawlins as Farquhar’s brother Ian

Jonathan Aris as DCI Mark Glover

Anna Crilly as DS Natalie Golding

James Harkness as DS Richard Earl

The Sixth Commandment Plot

In this narrative, we follow the friendship of 30-year-old student Ben Field and retired professor, writer, and lecturer Peter Farquhar of Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire, who became close friends over their mutual appreciation of literature. Peter was led astray by Field’s deceitful advances, and he changed his will to make Field the main benefactor.

After that, Field laced Peter’s whiskey and drugged him with a cocktail of drugs. Field-induced in Peter a growing sense of terror and loneliness by convincing him that he was in mental collapse. In 2015, Peter died. After that, Field had an affair with Ann, a devoted Christian neighbor of Peter’s age. Field was acquitted of all charges related to the murder conspiracy that led to Ann’s death in May 2017.

Field received a minimum of 36 years in jail for the murder of Peter in 2019. In her acknowledgment of the families’ aid, support, and insightful comments, the account’s author, Sally Phelps, thanks Peter and Ann for their tales.

The Sixth Commandment Trailer

This riveting narrative explores the enigmatic deaths of Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin in Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire, and you can see the trailer for it here: The Sixth Commandment.

The video then continues to show how Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin’s lives were intertwined with a young guy called Ben. While it does lay out the plot and establish the tone, it refrains from giving away any big secrets that may ruin the show for viewers. If you like atmospheric, character-driven thriller dramas, you’re going to love this one. The trailer has an ominous and gloomy tone throughout.

From what we can tell from the official trailer and synopsis, this crime thriller will immerse viewers in a murder investigation that rocked a little town in Buckinghamshire.

The Sixth Commandment: Is it based on a true story?

Peter Farquhar, an English teacher, and Ann Moore-Martin, a neighbor who lived only three doors down in Buckinghamshire, are the central characters of a true crime drama series that centers on their mysterious deaths. A devoted Catholic named Moore-Martin and an evangelical Christian named Farquhar both died tragically under mysterious circumstances two years apart.

Moore-Martin wanted to be a preacher. Ben Field, a churchwarden and Ph.D. student, cruelly took advantage of their kindness, lied to them about his feelings, and used their money. A horrific account of Field’s methodical preying on Farquhar and Moore-Martin via emotional abuse and financial deception is detailed in The Sixth Commandment.