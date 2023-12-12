Where to Watch the Series Slip?

Even if we learn to accept our existing situation, we will inevitably get dissatisfied with it and want a change at some point. For instance, you may want to talk to your closest friend about how you feel or make amends with your ex-girlfriend.

This might be associated with the fact that we all encounter specific individuals around whom we later come to regret our lack of displays of love. While time travel may make most of them possible, it would ruin too many things. That’s perhaps why Zoe Lister-Jones has such an interesting plan to disprove that idea in her new TV show, Slip.

Zoe Lister-Jones is the brains behind the forthcoming comedy series Slip on Television. Using the idea of several realities, she intends to help the series’ protagonist achieve her ideal existence.

Slip

The project was first announced in March 2022. Dakota Johnson, known for her role in Fifty Shades of Grey, planned to executive produce the show under her Tea Time Pictures business, while Zoe Lister-Jones would write and direct it for The Roku Channel.

Since the teaser came out, people who like new and interesting concepts have been waiting for the show to air so they can see what all the fuss is about. Keeping that in mind, we have compiled all the information we have on the upcoming comedy series Slip, including its premise, actors, premiere date, and more.

Where to watch Slip?

Only on the Roku Channel can you watch the 2023 series Slip. If you’re not acquainted, The Roku Channel is a video-on-demand streaming service based in the United States. It debuted in September 2017 and provides users with free movies, TV shows, and Roku Originals, one of which is Slip. Platforms like Peacock and Netflix do not provide it.

Slip Cast

Zoe Lister-Jones as Mae Cannon

Emily Hampshire as Sandy

Whitmer Thomas as Elijah

Tymika Tafari as Gina

Amar Chadha-Patel as Eric

Sofia Galasso as Eva

Slip Plot

In Slip, we follow museum assistant curator Mae Cannon (Zoe Lister-Jones), who is miserable in her life despite her supportive spouse Elijah (Whitmer Thomas). Married life provides them with plenty of comforts, but it’s obvious they aren’t happy together.

Over time, Mae begins to question whether she should seek the life she needs or stay in the present, focusing on strengthening her marriage. But she quickly has her questions answered when she “slips” across space-time and ends up in bed with someone else in another dimension.

Despite starting again, Mae chooses to go back to her true home because she is worried that her newfound fame and fortune will make her sad. On her voyage between universes, she meets husband after spouse, each of whose life is more tumultuous than the last.

As Mae learns more about herself through her interactions, her incredible journey through these endless universes becomes a surreal experience like Everything, Everything at Once. In pursuing her heart’s ambitions, can Mae ultimately discover her role in the universe?

Slip proves in the trailer that the idea is anything but ordinary, even if it seems like your average multiverse narrative with cheap romance and comedy thrown in. Rather than being a science fiction picture delving into the inner workings of wormholes and warps, the focus is squarely on the people and their willingness to seize second chances or explore the prospects of making a permanent change to their lives.

Slip Ending

To find out who she might have been if she hadn’t been married to Elijah, Mae had to let go of all she had grown to rely on and go on a journey of self-discovery. Mae will soon be seeing more than just the globe where she and Eric live. The moment Mae experiences full-on s*x, she jets off to another world.

Each time she has an orgasmic experience with a new partner, a parallel universe whisks her away, where she becomes romantically involved with the individual she had s*x with the day before. Mae first meets Eric via Sandy, the owner and barman of the pub where they originally met.

In the aftermath of an intense argument, they get into a s*x session in the restroom, during which they yank each other’s clothing off. After that, she finds that the monk who went to the play is the one constant in all of the multiverses, as she desperately tries to put the pieces together and find a way to go back to her previous life.

At the end of the story, Mae is more confused and devastated than before. Destructive conduct is what she does. Finally, she sinks to the floor, reaches her breaking point, and begins to apologize, meticulously enumerating all the unresolved issues that should have been addressed long ago.

Lister-Jones plays the scene with unrestrained vulnerability. That sight is just breathtaking. Regardless, she decides to go for a walk as she’s having trouble sleeping. She meets Elijah at that moment. We learn that he was in a relationship while they were hanging out a few days ago.

When Mae tells Elijah all that has occurred to her, he trusts her. Their s*x brings Mae back to her world, the one she belongs in, and she recognizes it the next day.