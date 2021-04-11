Getter Robo Arc anime first details revealed

A couple of months ago it was confirmed that the manga Getter Robot Ark would be having an animated adaptation, and now, the website has been updated to present its cast, team behind the project and that its premiere has been scheduled for the month of July.

This promotional video shares the theme “Storm 2021” from JAM Project. Y Jun Kawagoe (Getter Robo: Armageddon, Shin Getter Robo vs. Neo Getter Robo, New Getter Robo) will be directing the anime in Bee Media, between the shared information Dynamic Planning will be planning the project, with the collaboration of Go Nagai who is responsible for the original work. Tadashi Hayakawa will take care of the scripts, while Kazuya Hoshi will be designing the characters and Hideyuki Motohashi the will adapt for animation.

Other staff members include:

Robot Concept Design: Toshiyuki Horii

Mechanical and Prop Design: Goichi Iwahata, Yasuhiro Moriki, Noritaka Suzuki

Director de arte: Daisuke Negishi

Arte de fondo: Katsuhisa Takiguchi

CGI Director and CG Design: Yuichi Goto

Director de sonido: Toru Nakano

Music production: Lantis

The confirmed cast includes:

Yuma Uchida como Takuma Nagare

Arihiro Mukaino como Sho Kamui

Kazuhiro Sunseki como Baku Yamagishi

Naoya Uchida como Jin Hayato

In the musical section it has been revealed that Yoshichika Kuriyama (Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman) Y Shiho Terada (Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman, Tropical-Rouge! Precure) they will be in charge of the soundtrack and JAM Project will perform the opening titled “Bloodlines: Unmei no Ketto”

The manga’s story centers on the conflict against the Andromeda Country, this new enemy of humanity seeks to destroy the source of the getter rays that has devastated their civilization. Hope rests in the robot Getter Robo ArcBut the appearance of another mysterious Getter robot, piloted by Ryoma Nagare’s son, has generated another complication to this conflict.

Ken Ishikawa published the manga in the magazine Super Robot from Futabasha in 2002, and was left unfinished after his death in 2006. The manga featured three compiled volumes.

Ken Ishikawa Y Go Nagai they created the manga Getter Robo, I feel this considered one of the most iconic super robot manga series along with the very Mazinger Z. Ishikawa wrote three sequels (of which Getter Robo Arc was the last), and the franchise spawned numerous manga and anime spin-off adaptations.

Source: ANN