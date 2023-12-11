Originally published as a series of graphic novels, Edgar Wright adapted Scott Pilgrim vs. the World into the beloved live-action film. However, Netflix plans to release an anime version of the narrative titled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off in the autumn of 2023, taking viewers back to the beginning of the story.

Despite its lack of success at the box office, many people admire Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and consider it Hollywood’s finest attempt at a video game adaptation. Not only that, but the voices of the original cast members will be reprising their roles in the next series, even though they are now some of the most famous actors and actresses in the world. Keep reading to get all the details on Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Where to watch Scott Pilgrim Takes Off?

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is only available to Netflix subscribers since it is an original series. Not only that, but you’ll also be able to watch every single top-rated program on Netflix.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Release Date

The official release date has been revealed as November 17, 2023, now that everything is sorted out on Netflix, giving the series the go-ahead.

Those who are acquainted with anime may recognize the names of Science SARU’s creative team. However, the renowned anime director Masaaki Yuasa and his usual producing partner, Eunyoung Choi, head the studio for those who aren’t acquainted with anime.

The Night is Short, Inu-Oh, Walk On Girl, and Devilman Crybaby are only a few of the films and TV anime produced by this company. They also worked on two episodes of season one of Star Wars: Visions.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Plot

Taking place in Toronto, Canada, the show offers a different take on the story than the original Scott Pilgrim comics and film. In this spinoff of the beloved book, bassist Scott Pilgrim of the indie band The Pilgrims falls for the enigmatic delivery girl Ramona Flowers, just as in the original, drawing the ire of Ramona’s seven wicked exes.

When Scott seems to be dead after losing the fight with Matthew Patel, Ramona’s first wicked ex, the situation takes an unexpected turn. Ramona finds out that Scott could be alive and looks into his disappearance as a consequence, which affects the course of everyone’s lives—including her wicked exes.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Cast

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim

Finn Wolfhard as Teen Scott Pilgrim

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers

Satya Bhabha as Matthew “Matt” Patel

Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells and Old Wallace Wells

Chris Evans as Lucas Lee

Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim

Brie Larson as Natalie “Envy” Adams

singing voice by Emily Haines

Alison Pill as Kimberly “Kim” Pine

Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers

Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram

Jason Schwartzman as Gordon “Gideon Graves” Goose

Johnny Simmons as “Young” Neil Nordegraf

Mark Webber as Stephen Stills

Mae Whitman as Roxanne “Roxie” Richter

Ellen Wong as Knives Chau

Julian Cihi as Kyle and Ken Katayanagi

Stefan Johnson as Announcer

Kristina Pesic and Ingrid Hass as Sandra and Monique

Shannon Woodward as Hollie

Kevin McDonald as Edgar Wrong

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: How does it differ from the movie?

The 2010 live-action film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World was the first adaptation of the Scott Pilgrim series. On the other hand, fans can’t wait to see this updated version. Animation studio Science Saru has given the program a look that is more reminiscent of the comic books on which it is based.

Since the film had to rush through its premise and characters, the eight episodes give the tale a chance to breathe and develop more. But you can’t miss a word since the whole cast is back for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, which is coming out in just a few hours, so you can identify who they are.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Trailer

Netflix unveiled the teaser for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on August 16. The teaser video showcases a sleek animation that captures the essence of the comic book graphic style.

Netflix made a scene from Scott Pilgrim Takes Off available on September 27. From what we can tell from the trailer, the series will stick to the same tone and comedy that made the source material so beloved.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’s first full trailer was released by Netflix at the New York Comic-Con. The teaser gives us a decent peek at the creative approach of the series and is a little over two minutes long.

Netflix published the entire 2-minute teaser for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on October 15, 2023, bringing an end to the tease for Scott Pilgrim fans. It has several iconic scenes from Scott Pilgrim, such as the Subspace, Wallace and Scott’s apartment, Ramona and Scott’s first encounter, and a fantastic visual preview of the wicked exes in their manga versions.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Review

Like a romantic anime like Kaguya-sama Love is War, this one has a charming opening title sequence with a theme song by Nercy Talkie, which gives it that slice-of-life tone. With more fanciful aspects than the original comics, the series makes the most of the animated medium.

In sum, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off deviates significantly from the source material, both in terms of plot and tone and as a result, ushers in both the series’ high points and low points.

Instead of seeing things through Scott’s eyes alone, the new Netflix series puts the spotlight on Ramona Flowers and her exes. Because of this adjustment, the supporting cast gets more screen time, and the program benefits from it overall. The portrayal of Ramona Flowers by Mary Elizabeth Winstead is mesmerizing and gives the character further complexity.