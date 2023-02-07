Where to Watch Party Down Season 3

In the cult comedy Starz series Party Down, we last caught up with the pink-bowtie-sporting actors-turned-caterers more than ten years ago. If you thought that the June 2010 Season 2 finale would be the last time we saw Adam Scott, Ken Marino, and the rest of the Party Down ensemble together, no one would hold anything against you, but after a very long break, the witty sextet is back.

Yes, we’ll soon be turning into Starz to see the Party Down reboot as if it’s still 2009 and as if the last few years never actually occurred. The cult comedy series involving suffering performers discovering a new way to sustain themselves in Hollywood is coming back, and here’s all we know about it so far.

The reboot of “Party Down” begins up ten years after the last episode of the first series, with the majority of the characters moving back on from catering until they unexpectedly meet paths in Los Angeles. The teaser reintroduces the Party Down crew in formal wear, set to the upbeat music of Kool & the Gang’s “Celebration.”

Party Down Season 3 Cast

Ken Marino (The Other Two, Veronica Mars), Jane Lynch (Glee, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Martin Starr (Knocked Up, Silicon Valley), Ryan Hansen (Bless this Mess, Veronica Mars), and Megan Mullally, who were also in the original cast, join Scott in reprising their roles (Will & Grace, The Great North).

Jennifer Garner (The Adam Project, Yes Day), Tyrel Jackson Williams (Thunder Force, Brockmire), and Zo Chao are a few of the previously revealed new cast members getting in on the fun (Love Life, The Afterparty). A recurring guest appearance by James Marsden (Disenchanted, Dead to Me) is planned.

Former Party Down cast members Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars, iZombie), John Enbom (iZombie, Benched), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Dan Etheridge (Veronica Mars, iZombie), and Adam Scott executive produce the third season (Severance, Parks, and Recreation).

Enbom directs the program as well. Production of Party Down for Starz is handled by Lionsgate Television.

Party Down Storyline

The original series was created by Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Dan Etheridge, and Paul Rudd and had a cast of hilarious and extraordinarily brilliant individuals. Ron Donald leads the squad from Ken Marino, who makes an effort to both lead the group and maintain sobriety.

Although Adam Scott’s character, Henry Pollard, is a modest actor who is often recognized, his catchphrase from a commercial has condemned him to never being recalled for anything else. Another character is Casey Klein (Lizzy Caplan), a hopeful comedian who falls in love with Henry.

We must not forget Roman DeBeers (Martin Starr), a typically repulsive “hard sci-fi” author, and Kyle Bradway (Ryan Hansen), who Henry characterizes as being in “the overall gorgeous business” Constance Carmell (Jane Lynch), a former actress with behind-the-scenes tales that surpass any genuine parts she’s ever had, completes the group.

Lynch’s departure from “Party Down” for “Glee” was disappointing, but she was quickly followed by Jennifer Coolidge and Megan Mullally, who each made distinct and unmistakably humorous contributions to the show.

The third season’s narrative is unknown at this time and is likely to be full of surprises since the current season’s finale left us with an unlimited number of people that have a lot of promise.

Additionally, there don’t seem to be any hints as to how it will conclude, so it will probably continue to make the most of the series by producing new seasons, related merchandise, or even even a movie about the subject.

Party Down Season 3 Episodes

Party Down’s initial two seasons each included ten episodes, but the upcoming revival will have far fewer. Party Down Season 3 will include six 30-minute episodes, which is almost half as many as the previous two seasons, Starz revealed in November 2021.

While the specifics of what the Party Down members will be putting themselves into during this limited series have not been made public, it is almost certain to be more of the outrageous shenanigans and scenarios are seen in the previous outing.

Where can I watch Party Down Season 3?

The third season of “Party Down” will premiere at midnight on Friday, February 24, on Starz’s streaming service, and at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz’s linear channel. There are six episodes in the season.

After Party Down’s initial March 2009 premiere and the conclusion of its second (and last) season in June of the following year, it seemed as if the later-cult-classic series was over for good. When the revival airs on Starz on Friday, February 24, fans of the original series as well as newcomers to it will be able to start up where they left off with the Party Down catering business.

In the UK, Brazil, and Latin America, the program will be accessible through streaming on Lionsgate+.

