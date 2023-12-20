Season 7 of Good Bones featured the local endeavors of mother-and-daughter team Mina Starsiak and Karen E. Laine, but when will season 8 of the show be available to watch? For many years, Mina and Karen have worked on renovation projects throughout Indianapolis and taught others how to save houses that have “good bones.”

Many people are now more curious about Mina and Karen’s lives and careers because they have become popular fixtures on HGTV. Attention, Good Bones fans! We’ve all been waiting for word on the next season, from the children Mina has with Steve Hawk to the status of Karen’s marriage to Roger.

While much of Good Bones is devoted to the antics of Mina, Karen, and the rest of the gang at Two Chicks and a Hammer, viewers have sometimes seen glimpses of Mina’s family life. The program has grown in popularity over the years on HGTV, and viewers often catch up on episodes when they aren’t airing. Mina is now well-known and has even had her spin-off series thanks to the show.

As Mina bought a huge piece of land, Good Bones: Risky Business followed her every move. In her hometown of Indianapolis, she aspired to fulfill her lifelong ambition of operating a bed and breakfast. Many are curious about the eighth season of Good Bones after the spin-off.

Good Bones Season 8 Release Date

You have found the ideal spot if you are wondering how to watch Good Bones Season 8 online. Ten episodes made their airing from August 15, 2023, to October 17, 2023, making this the series’ last season.

Where to watch Good Bones Season 8?

You can watch the eighth season of Good Bones on Discovery Plus and HBO Max.

About Good Bones

At the same time that her daughter, Mina Starsiak Hawk, was working as a part-time server in 2007, Karen E. Laine was practicing law. Laine has a daughter with her first husband, an orthopedic physician named Starsiak Hawk.

In their spare time, the mother-daughter team started flipping residences in Indianapolis’ Fountain Square district. Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc. was the name of the house rehabilitation company that the two founded in 2008.

Not only does Starsiak Hawk do renovations, but he is also a real estate agent. In 2019, Laine retired as a shareholder in the firm, although she still makes appearances on the program and helps out with improvements.

Their distinctive design is characterized by the incorporation of local artists and craftspeople’s work into the houses, as well as the creation of green areas whenever feasible. Objects discovered in houses are often restored or repurposed by Karen.

Both the Bates-Hendricks and Old Southside neighborhoods have seen expansions by the mother-daughter duo, who have taken it upon themselves to repair or rebuild rundown houses in these regions.

Good Bones Season 8 Plot

Good Bones season 8 continues its traditional ten-episode format by following the lives of real estate expert Karen E. Laine and her daughter Mina Starsiak-Hawk as they try to fix up dilapidated homes in Fountain Square, Indianapolis, so they can sell them and collect rent.

Good Bones: Will there be season 9?

According to our sources, Good Bones will not return for a ninth season. With a touching farewell to its loyal fan base, HGTV’s ‘Good Bones’ is winding down its seven seasons on the air. Fans of the Starsiak couple may have reason to hold out hope, however, since their connection with the network may last long after the program ends.

As Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine’s restoration adventures and community improvements come to a close in Season 8, viewers may savor the memories they made. Despite the series’ cancellation, HGTV may give the Starsiak name new life, opening the door to possible future partnerships.

Conclusion

“Good Bones” fans, be ready for the renovations to finish because, according to trustworthy sources, Season 9 is not happening. Season seven will mark the end of an era, with Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine bringing their beloved characters to life once again.

Despite the series finale, fans might take heart in the idea that the Starsiak pair may continue to work together with HGTV. As “Good Bones” comes to a close, fans may enjoy what it has been while keeping an eye out for what the future holds for the brilliant duo.