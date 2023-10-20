The second season of the sci-fi horror show From is almost here, so fans who have been racking their brains for explanations may rest easy. Coming from the minds behind Lost, the first season was an instant hit with audiences. Similar to the previous show, this one centered on a weird village that seems to ensnare anybody who visits there.

Cast members including Catalina Sandino Moreno and Eion Bailey work under Harold Perrineau’s direction, and he’s promised that the “horrors” in Season 2 will top those seen in the first. Gulp. In the United States, Season 2 has already premiered, and a third season has been ordered. When will the sequel run on Sky and NOW in the UK to finally satisfy the fans and wrap up that loose end? Learn the details about Season 2 right here.

From Season 2 Release Date

New episodes of season 2 premiered on MGM+ (formerly known as Epix) in the United States on Sunday, April 23, 2023, but UK fans have been left wondering when they’ll get to see the show. From’s second season premiere has now been set for Tuesday, July 25 at 9 p.m. on Sky Sci-Fi and NOW. All episodes from the season will be accessible to watch, and the first two will be shown back-to-back on July 25.

Where to watch From Season 2?

MGM Plus (formerly known as Epix) is presently airing Season 2 of From. Several streaming platforms, including Philo, Prime Video, and FuboTV, provide access to MGM Plus. According to the schedule we mentioned before, audiences in the UK may watch From on Sky Go and NOW TV.

From Season 2 Episodes

There will be 10 episodes in From Season 2. The premiere is scheduled for April 23, and the season finale is due on June 25.

Episode 01: “Strangers in a Strange Land” (April 23, 2023)

Episode 02: “The Kindness of Strangers” (April 30, 2023)

Episode 03: “Tether” (May 7, 2023)

Episode 04: “This Way Gone” (May 14, 2023)

Episode 0: “Lullaby” (May 21, 2023)

Episode 06: “Pas de Deux” (May 28, 2023)

Episode 07: “Belly of the Beast” (June 4, 2023)

Episode 08: “Forest for the Trees” (June 11, 2023)

Episode 09: “Ball of Magic Fire” (June 18, 2023)

Episode 10: “Once Upon a Time?” (June 25, 2023)

From Story

As night falls, the people of the nameless village featured in the horror series are kidnapped and murdered. A family of four crashes here by accident and can’t get out. The group has to figure out how to get out of this town without being killed by the horrific creatures who live in the woods at night.

As the series progresses, viewers are kept on the edge of their seats by the ensuing suspense, gore, and brutality. Discover the truth about a city in the heart of the United States that locks up anybody who sets foot in it,” states the show’s official tagline. The people have to deal with the dangers of the forest while trying to lead regular lives and find a way out.

From Season 2 Cast

With a few notable exceptions, it has been reported that the whole of From’s Season 1 cast is coming back for Season 2. Paul Zinno and Shaun Majumder are not likely to return since their characters perished in season 1. We also know that Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, AJ Simmons, and Deborah Grover will be joining the cast.

The second season’s entire cast is as follows:

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens

Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews

Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews

Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews

Ricky He as Kenny Liu

Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews

Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller

Corteon Moore as Ellis Stevens

Elizabeth Moy as Tian-Chen Liu

Avery Konrad as Sara Myers

Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan

David Alpay as Jade Herrera

Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines

Kaelen Ohm as Marielle

Angela Moore as Bakta

AJ Simmons as Randall

Scott McCord as Victor

Nathan D. Simmons as Elgin

Deborah Grover as Tillie

From Season 2 Ending

All three of the season’s main characters, Julie, Marielle (Kaelen Ohm), and Randall (A.J. Simmons) are in a coma as the second season’s finale starts. The three friends have been assaulted by invisible cicadas, which have altered their eye color and put them to sleep. Now they’re dying, and no one can figure out how to help them.

The only clue they have is a nursery rhyme: “Here they come, they come for three, unless you stop the melody.” Elgin (Nathan D. Simmons) had a dream about this, and it was their doom. Time is of importance because if the three perish, everyone in town will soon follow.

In particular, three persons take bold measures to address the issue. Jade investigates the meaning of the wall sign first. He ventures grudgingly into the tunnels where the animals spend the day in order to learn more. He is surrounded by Tabitha’s new boyfriend’s kids. Each one of them has a stone palette for a bed, and as they sleep, they mutter “Akooie.” Jade raises her head and sees that the sign is in a natural skylight formed by branches and leaves above them.

From Season 2 Trailer

Check out the Season 2 promo for From:

From: Will there be Season 3?

Yes! From has been confirmed for a third season on MGM+, the network has confirmed. “The first two seasons of From captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans,” said Michael Wright, MGM+’s head of content, in a statement. “These fans have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the secrets of the nightmarish town—and possibly beyond—are slowly revealed.” “We can’t wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in season three, which promises more scares and mysteries but also more answers.”