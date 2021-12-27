When The Lights Went Out, Netflix

Netflix has just released a couple of new images from the much-anticipated second season of their hit original series Stranger Things! The first image, which features Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), shows her living in Government custody. Through the glass window, you can see Hopper looking on.

The second image shows us Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), who has returned home safely after being stuck in the Upside Down for so long. It looks like he hasn’t quite overcome what happened to him, though, as he is seeing things and having brutally vivid nightmares about it!

The second season is set to expand on everything we loved about Season 1 and will focus more on Will’s struggles with his time spent in “the Upside Down” and the effect it had on him. It was previously announced that Sean Astin will be joining the cast in Season 2 as Joyce’s new love interest Bob Newby, described as “a kindhearted former nerd who went to high school with Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour) and now manages the local Hawkins RadioShack.” Plus, Paul Reiser has been confirmed for a significant villain role.

The Duffer Brothers have also announced that two recurring characters will be introduced this season: Max, played by Sadie Sink, “an ultimate badass girl whose appearance, behavior and pursuits seem more typical of boys than of girls in this era” and her brother Billy, played by Dacre Montgomery who is an overconfident, “loud-mouth jock” who is great at basketball, but not so skilled in the kitchen.

When the lights went out documentary:

two new documentaries investigating the claims of sexual abuse made against Michael Jackson have been announced.

The first film, ‘Leaving Neverland,’ features interviews with Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who both claim to have been sexually abused by the late singer as children. Speaking anonymously detailing their encounters with Jackson, they describe how he befriended them and then emotionally and physically used them over several years, some of which took place at his infamous Neverland ranch in Santa Barbara.

Director Dan Reed’s first documentary since 2010’s Oscar-nominated ‘Man on Wire’ will be this. He is joined by executive producers Elizabeth Dreyer and Simon Chinn, who also produced Oscar-winning doc ‘Searching for Sugarman’ and Oscar-nominated doc ‘Amy’ and the Emmy-winning ‘Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways.

The second documentary is directed by British filmmaker Louis Theroux who recently landed a no.1 bestseller with his memoir called ‘Call me Dave.’ No further details have been announced, but it will be produced by Simon Chinn, whose recent projects include Oscar-winning doc ‘Icarus.’

We at MNR wish everyone the best of luck with these projects and hope that they find their perfect audience! MNR – UPDATED 7th April 2019 at 12:23 am, GMT. #when the lights went out Netflix documentary Netflix when the lights went out.