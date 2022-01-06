What Time Does Popeyes Open:

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is a fast-food restaurant chain founded in 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana. It is known for its spicy fried chicken. As of December 2017, it had more than 2,000 locations in the United States and 28 other countries.

[1]The first Popeyes restaurant was opened in the Central Business District of New Orleans on June 12, 1972, by Al Copeland. He named it after his father, “A.C.” The company’s headquarters are in Metairie, Louisiana. In 1979, Popeyes opened its first franchise outside Louisiana in Houston, Texas.

[2]In 1983, Popeyes became a publicly-traded company with Copeland as its first CEO.

[3] In 1984, the company began construction of its headquarters in unincorporated West Jefferson, just outside New Orleans.

[4]On August 11, 2017, Popeyes announced that Restaurant Brands International would acquire it for $1.8 billion.

[5] The deal was closed on October 5, 2017.

What time do popeyes open?

Popeyes typically opens at 10:30 am and closes at 10 pm (11 pm on Friday and Saturday). Some locations are 24 hours, while others stay open until midnight or 1 am. Stores close an hour earlier Sunday-Thursday. Popeyes also offers catering trays for family gatherings, parties, and events.

What time do popeyes close tonight:

When do Popeyes Chicken Restaurants Close?

Popeyes chicken restaurants typically close at 10 pm local time. However, some locations may stay open later or close earlier, so it’s best to call your nearest Popeyes to confirm their hours of operation.

What time do popeyes close on Sunday:

Popeyes Chicken Restaurants are typically open until 10 pm Sunday through Thursday, but be sure to check with your local restaurant for their specific closing time.

Popeyes sides:

