What The Dunks:

1. alley-op dunk:

a dunk in which a player throws the ball up to another player who dunks it.

2. windmill dunk:

a difficult dunk in which the player jumps very high and swings their arm around like a windmill.

3. 360-degree dunk:

a dunk in which the player does a complete turn while jumping, so that they are facing the basket when they slam the ball through the net.

4. between-the-legs dunk:

a difficult dunk in which the player jumps very high and swings their leg around so that the ball goes between their legs on the way to the basket.

5. tomahawk dunk:

a powerful dunk in which the player raises their knee and arm to the side, bringing the ball down vertically into the basket.

6. reverse dunk:

a dunk in which a player dunks while jumping backwards

7. off-the-backboard dunk:

a dunk in which a player jumps toward any wall or part of another object that is behind them, then jumps up and grabs it with one hand while flinging themselves toward the basket so that they can slam the ball through the net. This requires good core strength because you often have to hold your other arm up at an angle from your body otherwise it will obstruct the direction of your jump.

8. underhand scoop shot:

an underhanded shot taken immediately after jumping for a slam dunk. This gives you more time to control the ball and also makes it look like you are putting more effort into the dunk than you actually are.

