What Men Want Cast:

the cast of what men want includes Smith, Helen Mirren, and John Cena.

Will Smith will be playing the role of a self-help guru trying to help women figure out what men want.

Helen Mirren will be playing the role of a woman trying to find love again after her husband dies.

John Cena will be playing the role of a man looking for love.

What men want movie:

Men wish to entertain entertainment.

Men who pay to get into the movie theater do not feel like they’re getting their money’s worth if they don’t enjoy the film at least 85% of the time. The end of act two is supposed to be “fun,” and it can even be fun serious, but by act three, there needs to be a feeling of resolution; the drama has to go away (at least for a little while) and make way for some light-hearted comedy.

If you’ve made your hero likable enough, he will elicit sympathy from male viewers – who knows what could happen in act three? This applies to all genres — fantasy, sci-fi, horror — as long as we’re entertained and feel like the protagonist is doing something proactive, we’re happy.

In Men Want Movies, We Want Fun, author and film critic Scott Mendelson explains that men want to see heroes on screen that they can relate to and root for. Mendelson says that “male viewers want protagonists who are active and sympathetic.” This means that the film must have a good mix of drama and comedy to keep men engaged. If the movie is too severe, it will put men to sleep. If the film is too funny, it will lose its impact.

What men want IMDB:

Looking at the IMDb top 250, it is clear that men want movies with substance. Of the 250 films listed, 146 have been directed by men, men have written 104, and women have run only 33n. This isn’t to say that women can’t make good movies – just that, on average, men are more likely to create films with more depth.

Many of the top-rated films on IMDb are dramas or thrillers. For example, The Godfather, The Dark Knight, Schindler’s List, and Forrest Gump rank in the top 25. These films are not simply entertainment; they are art. They explore complex themes and offer a unique perspective on the world.

Perhaps men enjoy these films because they are different from the typical Hollywood movie. Maybe it has to do with a deeper appreciation of a well-made movie. Either way, men want more than just entertainment – they want substance and value in what they watch.

What men think:

Movies are not typically thought of as valuable in terms of their impact on the world. They’re seen as entertainment, nothing more. However, there is a solid case that movies can inspire positive social change and perhaps even save lives. For example, 12 Years A Slave received eight Oscar nominations in 2014 and won Best Picture for portraying slavery in America.

Although the film did not change the nation’s history or end racism altogether, it created a conversation about an important issue that needed attention. Perhaps no one would have learned about the horrific practice had Steve McQueen not put this story up on the screen.

When young girls watch films like Hidden Figures and Amélie, they get excited about science and engineering because women are shown as being capable of these things. When young boys watch films like The Dark Knight and The Godfather, they learn about the consequences of violence and the importance of family. In this way, movies can have a powerful impact on society – for better or worse.

The takeaway is that men want more than just entertainment from their movies. They want to be inspired, challenged and moved by what they see on screen. Films with substance are more likely to achieve this goal, and as a result, tend to be more popular with men.