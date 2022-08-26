What Is The Next Chapter All Of Us Are Dead Going To Look Like?

The status of the All Of Us Are Dead, the k-drama sensation, has been kept under wraps by Netflix. However, given that the show only premiered on January 28, it may take some time for it to receive an official nod.

Even though creator Hwang Dong-hyuk and Netflix executives have all but confirmed season 2 of Squid Game, the show has yet to receive an official renewal. Season 2 of All of Us Are Dead may have a similar wait before any news is released.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Release Date

All of Us Are Dead has become one of Netflix’s most popular South Korean films, and zombie/horror lovers from all over the world are raving about it.

The first season, which aired on Netflix on Jan. 28, 2022, had 12 episodes and swiftly rose to the top of the global ratings, with many fans comparing it to Hwang Dong-Squid hyuk’s Game.

JTBC Studios and Film Monster are producing the series, which is based on Joo Dong-Geun’s webtoon, Now at Our School.

The question now is whether or not ‘All of Us Are Dead’ will be resurrected. Lee Jae Kyu, the show’s director, appears to have more in store for the future, as he spoke about the show’s huge support and intentions.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Cast

When asked about being compared to the success of “Squid Game,” the director stated his anxiety. The director went on to say that he did not expect such a positive reception to the presentation and that he was surprised by it.

Lee Jae Kyu hinted that maybe the second chapter would focus more on the survival of the zombies rather than the survival of the students in the apocalypse.

He explained that most of the scenarios were created to bring a continuing story for another season, including races of humans and zombies. Lee also said that the season comprised scenes that wanted to portray social messages.

For example, harassment cases in school are often looked over. The Zombie breakout was a reference to people who take responsibility and those who don’t. Lee further went on to say that the story can only be limited to a second season.

The cast members that remained at the end of Season 1 are in a state of flux. However, the majority of South Korea continues to live normally.

Former Hyosan residents have been ordered to remain in quarantine because the government does not know enough about the virus to ensure their safety.

Since zombies attacked the gang in the neighboring town of Yangdong, there are likely still zombies on the loose.

As she leads a troop of developed zombies, we get a hint of what Nam-ra would be in the future. They’ll almost certainly face off against the military, which has a “scorched earth” mentality when dealing with zombies, evolved or not.

Final Words

From the updates stated above, we are likely to get a confirmation of the second season of All Of Us Are Dead. As much as we want to look forward to the next season, it might be a little too far from release. So, what are your thoughts on All Of Us Are Dead?