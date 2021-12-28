What Is Ahegao:

Ahegao is a sexualized facial expression of fictional characters in manga, anime, and associated art. The word is a compound made from the Japanese words aho (stupid), hebi (snake), and genjitsu (reality). It can roughly be translated as “no good”; it represents a character being at their limit, both mentally and physically.

Ahegao is often used for comedic or sexual effects. The most iconic feature of ahegao is the vast, open mouth, which exposes the characters’ teeth and gums. This exaggerated expression portrays the character as being overwhelmed and in ecstasy. Other features can include heavily-lidded eyes, flushed cheeks, and drool or tears streaming down the character’s face.

What is ahead hoodie:

A legal hoodie is designed to make the wearer look like they are in a legal expression. This type of hoodie often features a wide, open mouth design that makes it look like the wearer is screaming or making an exaggerated facial expression. Ahegao hoodies are popular with anime and manga fans, as they can give the wearer a more exaggerated and cartoon-like look.

What is cigarette ahead about:

Ahegao is a Japanese term used to describe an exaggerated facial expression associated with orgasm or sexual pleasure. The time can tell both men and women, and the word can vary in intensity depending on the situation.

Ahegao has become popular as a type of cosplay or fetish fashion. Several products are available that are designed to help people create this look. This includes legal hoodies, which feature a wide-open mouth design that makes it look like the wearer is screaming or making an exaggerated facial expression.