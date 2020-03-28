What does Mario Casas have in common with his 'Home' character?

Share it:

In 'Home', directed by the Pastor brothers and which can already be seen on Netflix, Mario Casas He plays Tomás, a guy who becomes Javier's (Javier Gutiérrez) sickly obsession, who goes to unsuspected limits… This is the plot of the last film starring the actor, which has a curriculum of almost 50 titles. Since his career began, Mario has participated in some of the most popular projects inside and outside of our country, which, at some point, has made him a target of the fan phenomenon. Series such as 'Los hombres de Paco' or 'El barco' and feature films such as '3 metros sobre el cielo' or 'Tengo ganas de ti', both directed by Fernando González Molina, are just some of the titles that became an authentic youth revolution. And it is here where we can find a (distant) similarity with his character in the distressing film that has just been released on the streaming platform.

"In general, people have been nice and have been good to me, although I have experienced some extreme situation at some time". For example? “I remember one day when there was a knock on my door, I opened it and they entered directly. I guess at that time, they get very nervous and don't know how to act. ", remember. Of course. None of his followers has reached the extremes that the character of Javier Gutiérrez reaches in ‘Hogar’: "There has been no one who has done something as heavy as what he does in the movie."