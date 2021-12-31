What Does Depict Mean:

Depict -v-t.

1. to describe or show by painting, writing, performing, or other means; represent (usually followed by as).

2. to depict (a situation) convincingly: The novel shows life in an American city.

3. Law .to give a specific form, appearance, character, etc., to; depict as; characterized by: His conduct defined him as cruel and heartless.

4. to portray or personify (something abstract): Poetry often depicts love as never-ending.—v-intr.

5. to be a portrayal or image of All that violence depicts the society these kids are growing up in.

When you’re depicting something, you’re showing it through pictures, words, or other methods.

You might use this word when describing a painting, a story, or someone’s behavior. For example, if you say that someone is cruel and heartless, they may be characterized in that way in a novel. Or, if you say that love is never-ending in poetry, then love may be personified in the poem.

Violence may be portrayed in the society these kids are growing up in if shown through their experiences.

Depict synonym:

To depict is to create a representation of something, often using art. This could be in the form of a painting, drawing, or sculpture. The object or scene being depicted can be real or imaginary. Sometimes, the artist will distort reality to evoke a certain feeling or emotion from the viewer.

They may aim to capture an exact likeness of what they see in other cases. Whichever approach is taken, depicting something requires skill and creativity.

When it comes to photography, depicting can also capture an image. Photographers must have a keen eye for detail and frame their shots appropriately to produce a compelling photograph. They must also be skilled in post-production editing to create images that look as realistic as possible.

I like how the photo depicts a peaceful and quiet moment at sea, far away from daily life problems.

Depict synonyms:

illustrate, portray, picture, demonstrate, symbolize, represent

Depict means showing or depicting something is like, usually in a clear or detailed way. If one thing represents another, it shows it in a picture, description, etc. It also may mean to describe someone’s feelings about something. Depiction can be used as both a noun and a verb.

This photograph depicts the chaos of the park at playtime.

“Of all the imitations of Greek lyric by medieval poets none are more notable than those which have been made into Latin.” -John Addington Symonds, The Renaissance in Italy: Italian Art from Brunelleschi to Titian (1875)

-The drawings depict life on other planets.

-His letters depicted his feelings.

The noun depiction can be used to refer to a picture, painting, etc., depicting something, or it can mean the act of describing someone’s feelings about something. The depiction is usually only used in formal writing.

