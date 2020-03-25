What became of Kelly LeBrock, the Explosive Woman of John Hughes

Share it:

In the mid-80s, to the good of Gene Wilder the steering bug had bitten him. Acting jobs were not lacking but, after the good experience of creating ‘Sherlock Holmes' smartest brother’(1975), and having repeated applause with‘The best lover in the world’(1977) and with its segment in‘The seducers’(1980), he decided to adapt the French comedy‘An elephant is greatly mistaken’(Yves Robert, 1976) and, to do this, he needed an actress who would really shade him on screen.

The solution would come from the hand of Victor Drai, producer of the film who had just married a promising model capable of conquering the camera and ready to make the leap to the cinema. That budding star, with no experience in the acting world, became the absolute protagonist of ‘Woman in red’(1984) as soon as Wilder saw her appear.

Kelly LeBrock, born in New York on March 24, 1960 but raised in London, began working as a model at age 16 and, in a short time, became a great star, grabbing covers of different magazines and becoming the most requested name of the agency Eileen Ford.

After her arrival in the cinema her fleeting husband (the romance lasted two years), she was quickly signed by John Hughes to embody the protagonist of ‘The explosive woman’(1985), the fun science fiction comedy in which Wyatt Y Gary, Or what is the same, Ilan Mitchell-Smith Y Anthony Michael Hall, they create the perfect woman using a computer.

Seen taking into account its proper context, to this day it remains one of Hughes' great jewels, perhaps somewhat more forgotten than the rest due to its carefree comic condition, but inserted enough in the collective imagination for both LeBrock and the mythical 'Weird Science' from Oingo Boingo remain unchanged.

Eye, the one who sings is none other than the wonderful Danny Elfman.

In addition to having given rise to the more than applauding 90s series ‘An explosive girl'LeBrock's career continued for a few more years.

Her new husband, Steven Seagal, also became a couple in fiction thanks to ‘Hard to kill’(Bruce Malmuth, 1990) and, from that moment, the actress did not finish finding a title with too much projection until‘What a fugitive!’(Pat Proft, 1998), possibly the last great comedy starring Leslie Nielsen.

Dedicated fully to the education of the three children she had with Seagal, Analyze (1987), Dominick (1990) and Arissa (1993), the actress gradually returned to American television thanks to her participation in programs such as ‘Celebrity Fit Club’,‘Hell's Kitchen’Or‘From the Mouths of Babes’.

Currently, he has returned to acting thanks to comedy ‘Charlie Boy’(Timothy Hines, 2019) and will participate in‘Hidden Affairs’(Stephen Eckelberry) with Erin cahill.