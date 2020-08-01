Westworld star celebrates Emmy nomination

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Nominations were announced at the beginning of the week Emmy 2020 and among the numerous candidates there is also the brilliant one Thandie Newton, proud protagonist of the dystopian Westworld, who celebrated with the fans making them part of his joy.

In fact, Newton was nominated for the role of best supporting actress at the edition to be held next September and with her, in the men's fee, also the colleague Jeffrey Wright. The actress then thanked the fans for the affection shown over the years to her and her Maeve Millay, for whose role she already won the coveted statuette in 2018.

"I breathe deeply and I send you all my gratitude for the Emmy nomination for Westworld. I bow before the great dedication and energy that our cast and crew have had in every season. It is an honor to represent all of them in this way. It makes me think of the expression 'Ubuntu', which in Zulu means 'I am because you are'. This is how my Westworld family and all the black women who pioneered women like me make me feel. Ubuntu ".

Maeve's is in fact a very complex character and, although Newton does not fully share the work of her alter-ego in Westworld, it is precisely her layered facets to make it so fascinating. Meanwhile, the work for the fourth season continues and the actress has recently anticipated the turn that could take the story of Maeve in Westworld 4.