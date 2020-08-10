Entertainment

Weekly Shonen Jump: VIZ Media announces record results during the Covid pandemic

August 10, 2020
The pandemic has really hurt some sectors, especially tourism. But there are others, and not just the pharmaceutical and large-scale food distribution sectors, that have obtained a strong boost. An example is that of online services, such as the one offered by Viz Media which brings the manga of Weekly Shonen Jump.

We have already spoken in this sector of the results of Manga Plus, a platform that Shueisha has activated in Europe and in the rest of the world to make up for this lack of presence. In the United States and other English-speaking territories, however, they could already boast of the contents of Viz Media, a company that, like Manga Plus, brings chapters and even volumes online week after week, as well as printed ones.

Viz Media's Vice President of Sales Kevin Hamric revealed in an interview that Viz Media did "extraordinarily well" during the Coronavirus pandemic. Hamric did not disclose any sales figures, but added that everything went "beyond all expectations".

The vice president noted that Weekly Shonen Jump manga sales in this period have been quite high and have been driven by My Hero Academia, the superhero manga by Kohei Horikoshi. Also Spy x Family by Tatsuya Endo, one of the most recent hits, has made a name for itself by taking first place in sales among the most recent releases.

Moving on to other companies, Disney Plus also benefited from the worldwide lockdown.

