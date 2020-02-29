We visited the filming of Isabel Coixet's ono neonoir ’

Share it:

A few years ago, three European filmmakers, Liv Ullman, Claire Danes and Isabel Coixet They were commissioned to write a script about the figure of the femme fatale to compose a film trilogy. Finally, the project did not come to fruition but each of them released a movie: Liv premiered ‘Miss Julia’; Claire rolled ‘High Life’; and Isabel began to beget ‘Snow in Benidorm’, whose last day of filming we have visited in the city of Alicante, which has become a character in history. “It occurred to me to deconstruct that myth of femme fatale and create the story of an asocial anti-hero, methodical, rigorous and obsessed with clouds that, after losing his job, decides to go see his brother in Benidorm. When he arrives he does not find him, but he meets Alex, a mixture between Linda Fiorentino and Monica Vitti ”, the director tells us. Two lonely hearts for those who have chosen the actors Timothy Spall and Sarita Choudhury, with whom he already worked on ‘Learning to drive’ and what he considers “a great friend”.

Why Benidorm

But this was not the only germ of the film, which Coixet itself frames within the genre ‘neonoir’. “I had the project of making a documentary about the degradation of the coast and I came to Benidorm to investigate with a small team. I had never been here and when I saw these two bays, with this end in the middle, with those universes, English and Spanish, that never intersect … I was fascinated. I went to many clubs, met the 'impersonator' of Elvis Presley and it was the first time I heard about vaginal acrobatics. In fact, Carmen Snake, a famous acrobat who has a number with a snake, comes out in the movie. ”

With some ‘anti-Brexit pullitas’, a cast they complete Carmen Machi (a policeman obsessed with Sylvia Plath), Pedro Casablanc (whose character represents the urban corruption of coastal areas), Ana Torrent (A cleaner who only says one sentence in the entire film, but is present throughout the story) and Edgar Vittorino, and elements never seen before in his filmography –“I shot a four-minute choreography created by Blanca Li”-, the film has been building and adapting to what was offering them an environment as peculiar as the city of Alicante. “I've been here for three months and I've been discovering things that have broken my schemes, like people are happy. There is a group of the elderly, both in the British and Spanish communities, who feel safe and powerful. ” And the same has happened with his initial idea of ​​shooting in black and white. "When we arrived at locations such as The Red Wall of Calpe, one of the buildings created by Ricardo Bofill in 1973, I realized that it made no sense."

A complicated story

Sarita Choudhury acknowledges that it was difficult for him to accept the script. “When Isabel sent it to me she said:‘ You will not want to do it. ’ I read it and said: "Indeed, I don't want to do it." But, after having coffee with her and talking to my best friend, I remembered that Isabel is a genius and has a lot of sense of humor, so I accepted ”, the actress tells us, without giving us more details about some "difficult" aspects of her character. "You'll understand when you watch the movie."

Timothy Spall, however, did not hesitate: “I was very intrigued as soon as I read it. Isabel came to see me in Glasgow, where I was shooting, and convinced me in ten minutes. ”, remember. “My character is not the typical visitor of Benidorm. He is a dry guy and fond of taking photos of the clouds. ”

For both, shooting in Spain has been an unforgettable experience that, they say, they would repeat. “Working with Carmen Machi, Pedro Casablanc, Ana Torrent and this technical team has been wonderful”, recognizes Spall. And Sarita adds: “Here there is no stress that is experienced in American shootings. And I love the sandwich cut! ”

His third film with the Almodóvar

After ‘My life without me’ and ‘The secret life of words’, this is the third Coixet film produced by the Almodóvar brothers through El Deseo. “We had Isabel's longing”, Augustine confesses. “It has a look, a world and a sensibility of our own that is what we look for in the author's cinema. And this script enjoys a very special romanticism and melancholy. ”

With the premiere scheduled for November, Isabel already has another project in the portfolio: the adaptation of the novel Her The film counter ’by Hernán Rivera Letelier.