We have more details about Rare Beauty, the makeup brand launched by Selena Gomez

After all, for what the artist has had to go through in these last (almost) two years, all this sudden and abundant success is the least she deserves. Selena Gomez has gone through a psychiatric center after her painful breakup with Justin Bieber, whom she has later blamed for being her ‘psychological abuser’. In addition, the artist has undergone a kidney transplant operation because of the disease she has suffered for a long time, lupus. To all that we add that his longtime ex has married this year and that, from time to time, he has to meet his wife, Hailey Bieber, in restaurants in Los Angeles and of course … everything good that he pass is little.

In this regard, we are glad to see Selena Gomez so happy. The artist is not only coming out in terms of styling, but she has also released a new album, which she has titled ‘Rare’. And, although we did not know it until now, this title means so much to Selena that it is not only the title of the album and the main song of the album, but that a tattoo has been made in her honor and has named the makeup line That promises to launch this summer.

Selena Gomez announces the launch of Rare Beauty, her new makeup brand

Of all the good news we could receive at the end of the week, this is the best. Selena Gomez finally confirms the launch of ‘Rare Beauty’, in this Instagram post.

"Guys, I've been working on this special project for two years and I can officially say that Rare Beauty The United States arrives in Sephora this summer (…) Here you have an advance. There is more to share and I can not wait", writes.