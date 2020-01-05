“We don't gain a peso”: Maite Perroni reveals RBD secrets with the Golden Scorpion

When the grouping RBD after the soap opera “Rebelde”, the faces of Dulce María, Anahí, Christopher Uckermann, Alfonso Herrera, Christina Chávez and Maite Perroni They were on posters, cups, t-shirts and even shorts, products that the actors did not gain a weight.

Maite Perroni revealed that the boys RBD they did not obtain any profit from the marketing of the grouping that they integrated and went around the world.

“Although we won nothing, it was cool. There were even shorts of RBD and we got nothing, ”he said in an interview with the Golden Scorpion behind the wheel.

However, he said, it was a very father stage of his life, because at age 20 he traveled to countries like Canada and Brazil, had a lot of fame and met great people.

"It was funny. It is a very father stage. It was an incredible experience. In addition, at 20 years of age living that is something you cannot imagine, ”he added.

