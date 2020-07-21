Waiting for PS5, we elect the best PlayStation 4 exclusive!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The curtain is about to fall on the current generation of consoles, while the moment when dawn will rise on the new Sony and Microsoft hardware is approaching faster and faster.

To celebrate all the years spent in the company of PlayStation 4 and his faithful DualShock 4, intended to be replaced by DualSense and therefore also close to retirement, the Everyeye editorial staff has taken a look at the past to identify the best exclusives that enriched the hardware library. To draw up one Top Ten dedicated, our Giuseppe Arace has excluded from the count the productions that over time have also found space on the shores of the PC universe, such as Horizon: Zero Dawn or, even more recently, Death Stranding.

With these premises, Everyeye offers you its list of the ten best productions currently available exclusively on PlayStation 4. The variety is not lacking: it ranges in fact from the calm and enveloping atmospheres of The Last Guardian to the unbridled adventure of Uncharted 4, passing through the dark and insidious paths that run through the world of Bloodborne and the intense emotionality of The Last of Us Part 2. To discover every detail, we leave you to watch a dedicated video, which you can find both at the beginning of this news and on the Everyeye YouTube channel.

And what do you think, what is the exclusive PlayStation 4 with which you are most attached?