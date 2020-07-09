Entertainment

VVVVID unveils the schedule for summer 2020, Sword Art Online and Deca-Dence are present

July 8, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

VVVVID, the well-known legal streaming site focused on the distribution of Japanese animated series, confirmed a few minutes ago that Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2 will be available in the summer schedule, along with other interesting titles. At the bottom of the article you can take a look at all the news.

First of all, the return of No Gun's Life has been confirmed, which from Thursday 9 July will begin to broadcast the second part of the first season. Kirito and his companions will return instead Saturday 11 July, and the site will simulcast all 12 episodes that will lead to the conclusion of the current narrative arc.

Among the news, the arrival of Deca-Dence, the long-awaited series by the director of Mob-Psycho 100, and the equally intriguing Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time. Closes the accounts Extra Olympia Kykols, broadcast every Monday until the broadcast of the twenty-fourth and last episode. The anime had been discontinued due to the health emergency and the first seven episodes are already available on the platform.

READ:  Immortal She-Hulk, announced a new Marvel Comics comic

And what do you think of it? Something attracts your interest? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are looking for something different instead, we advise you to take a look at what we think are the five masterpieces to be recovered on VVVVID.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.