VVVVID unveils the schedule for summer 2020, Sword Art Online and Deca-Dence are present

VVVVID, the well-known legal streaming site focused on the distribution of Japanese animated series, confirmed a few minutes ago that Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2 will be available in the summer schedule, along with other interesting titles. At the bottom of the article you can take a look at all the news.

First of all, the return of No Gun's Life has been confirmed, which from Thursday 9 July will begin to broadcast the second part of the first season. Kirito and his companions will return instead Saturday 11 July, and the site will simulcast all 12 episodes that will lead to the conclusion of the current narrative arc.

Among the news, the arrival of Deca-Dence, the long-awaited series by the director of Mob-Psycho 100, and the equally intriguing Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time. Closes the accounts Extra Olympia Kykols, broadcast every Monday until the broadcast of the twenty-fourth and last episode. The anime had been discontinued due to the health emergency and the first seven episodes are already available on the platform.

And what do you think of it? Something attracts your interest?