‘Vote Like Our Lives and The World Depend On It’ – Billie Eilish Sings ‘My Future’ With Delivering A Powerful Anti-Trump Speech

Billie Eilish, 18-year-old is the youngest music artist to perform at DNC (Democratic National Convention). There is no doubt in Billie Eilish making out the most of the stage. She not only did deliver a moving heartwarming anti-trump speech but also she sings “My Future” leaving fans and listeners motivated. She delivers a strong speech against President Donald Trump while calling out Americans to “Vote Like Our Lives and The World Depends On It”.

Flaunting her signature green and black hair, Billie Eilish did perform her new single “My Future” for the first time. She indeed urged the voters with a strong plea to advocate Joe Biden while imploring Americans to vote against Trump. The inspiring and intentional performance did take place on Wednesday, 19th August.

Kerry Washington, the 43-year-old American actress was hosting at the Democratic National Convention. Almost everyone was happy to see the youngest artist arriving on the stage to perform. Kerry was the one who speaks of the voter registration booths at Billie’s concerts. That was surely present before Billie Eilish was old enough to vote at DNC.

Then comes the moment when Billie Eilish let everything out and she speaks nothing less than a powerful and inspiring speaker addresses during the convention. She informs the listeners about so many things that were definitely not in the favor of President Donald Trump.

“You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess – Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about,” speaks Billie Eilish. “We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality and that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake, someone who is building a team that shares our values”.

The “Bad Guy” singer also said, “It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden.”

“Silence is not an option and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives and the world depends on it — because they do. The only way to be certain of our future is to make it ourselves. Please register; please vote.”

Billie Eilish, the talented, beautiful, and amazing singer then sings her new single “My Future” for the first time on the stage. Fans are so happy and excited to hear her latest single which contains a very specific title. She was nailing at DNC while singing the song that was successful enough to reach a million hearts just as much as her inspiring speech. Meanwhile, Billie’s brother, who happens to be a drummer and musical collaborator, Finneas accompanied her during the performance.

Joe Biden did not wait too long for his approval to the Billie Eilish’s Anti-Trump speech. Also, you can listen to the amazing song “My Future” and appraise it on your social media accounts.

