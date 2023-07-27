Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 9 Release Date: Is It Happening?

The animated mecha web series ‘Voltron: Legendary Defender’ debuted on Netflix on June 10, 2016. DreamWorks Animation, most known for the “Boss Baby,” “Madagascar,” and “Kung Fu Panda” series, is responsible for creating this one as well. ‘Beast King GoLion’ by Toei Animation and ‘Voltron: Defender of the Universe’ by World Events Productions serve as inspiration for the show’s rebooted version.

In this science fiction series, “quintessence,” a sort of planetary energy, is used to run the vehicles and execute the magical feats. To save the world from the wicked Galra Empire, viewers follow the adventures of the Paladins of Voltron as they band together to create the titular enormous robot. ‘Voltron’ has been praised widely for its story and direction, but some viewers have taken issue with the show’s portrayal of the LGBT community.

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 9 Renewal Status

At San Diego Comic-Con in 2018, it was revealed that Voltron: Legendary Defender would finish during its eighth season; the series’ final season premiered on Netflix in December of the same year.

There was no official explanation for the cancellation, although, in August 2017, Den of Geek stated that Netflix has committed to airing 78 episodes of Voltron. Season eight’s 13 episodes do in fact meet the minimum requirement of 78 episodes, suggesting that Voltron: Legendary Defender was never meant to air for more than 78 episodes.

Given that the show was able to tie up all its loose ends, albeit controversially, it would appear that Voltron: Legendary Defender simply ran out of the story, which is the best possible outcome for any show and quite unusual in the modern television landscape.

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 9 Release Date

The Voltron: Legendary Defender TV series has been officially canceled by Netflix. Season 8 will be the last one for Voltron: Legendary Defender. Netflix has not announced any intentions for a second season, but anything might happen. There are no known plans or airdates for Season 9 as of July 2023.

Voltron: Legendary Defender Storyline

Voltron: Legendary Defender, which premiered in 2016, was an eight-season remake of a popular 1980s animated mecha anime. The dominance of the Galra Empire throughout the galaxy is central to the story. In addition, they launched a counteroffensive and used “quintessence” as the ideal source of energy for their technological advancements.

The protagonists of Voltron: Legendary Defender are youths who, after finding a Voltron Lion on Earth, train to become Paladins or pilots of Voltron, a massive robot fighter. The Paladins took the robot’s body and split it up into five lion mechs, which they then stationed on different worlds to keep from falling into the hands of the unholy.

The terrible Galra Empire is on the verge of achieving complete cosmic dominion, and only Voltron stands in its way. The Galra Empire has been annihilating planets across the galaxy. For millennia before Voltron arrived, they likewise held life forces in servitude.

Voltron: Legendary Defender Cast

Josh Keaton as Lieutenant/Commander Takashi “Shiro” Shirogane: The Black Paladin and the pilot of the Black Lion.

Kimberly Brooks as Princess Allura: The crown Princess of Altea, the daughter of King Alfor, Allura was the last known female Altean.

Steven Yeun as Keith: The Red Paladin and the pilot of the Red Lion.

Jeremy Shada as Lance: The Blue Paladin and the pilot of the Blue Lion.

Bex Taylor-Klaus as Katie “Pidge Gunderson” Holt: The Green Paladin and the pilot of the Green Lion.

Tyler Labine as Hunk: The Yellow Paladin and the pilot of the Yellow Lion. Hunk was the engineer of his team at Galaxy Garrison Academy.

Rhys Darby as Coran Hieronymus Wimbleton Smythe: The Royal advisor to Princess Allura’s family, Coran was the last known male Altean.

Neil Kaplan as Emperor Zarkon: The ruler of the ruthless Galra Empire, and the ruler of most of the known universe after spending the last ten millennia conquering it.

Cree Summer as Witch Haggar / Lily Rabe as Honerva: Zarkon’s primary advisor and high priestess of the Druids, dark mystics who fanatically serve the Galra Empire

A. J. Locascio as Prince Lotor: The son of Zarkon and Honerva, making him a Galra-Altean hybrid.

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 8 Ending

Season 8’s 13th episode, titled “The End is the Beginning,” served as a fitting ending for Voltron: Legendary Defender. In the last episode, the Paladins tried to stop Honerva from destroying all realities, but they almost failed when Honerva destroyed all save one.

Ultimately, they were successful in convincing Honerva that life is worth living, and Allura convinced her to repair all the damaged realities, despite the fact that doing so would require both of their deaths. Allura marks Lance Atlean as they say goodbye, and then the two of them proceed toward the original Paladins and into the afterlife.

After a year, the cosmos is at peace again, and Earth is at the core of a new Galactic Coalition that includes the restored Galra Empire. Hunk starts a restaurant chain, Lance takes over the family farm, Kolivan and Krolia represent Galra, Keith transforms the Blades of Marmora into a charity, and Shiro hangs up his sword and ties the knot.

Voltron: Legendary Defender Trailer

The Season 8 trailer for ‘Voltron: Legendary Defender’ is embedded below for your viewing pleasure. If you like space fights with enormous robots but have yet to watch the series, we highly suggest that you do so.

Netflix is unlikely to make Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 9

In addition to renewing Voltron for a fourth season, Netflix also confirmed that they had ordered 78 new episodes of the show. Season 8’s 13 episodes bring the total number of episodes to 78, which is the maximum allowed. The likelihood of Netflix commissioning further episodes of Voltron from DreamWorks is slim, but the company is expected to keep working on the other shows currently in development at DreamWorks Animation for Netflix (details below).

Furthermore, Dos Santos and Montgomery, who created the Voltron series, have already moved on to other endeavors. Both Dos Santos and Montgomery are in talks to helm the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel and Spider-Gwen spinoff, respectively. Even yet, it’s tough to imagine that Voltron won’t return in some form in the future, but presumably not from the same team of creators.

Voltron: Legendary Defender Age Rating

The TV-Y7-FV rating denotes that 7-and-ups may watch Voltron: Legendary Defender. It could be better suited to kids who are old enough to tell the difference between fantasy and reality.