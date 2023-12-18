Vision Quest: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Surely you didn’t expect Wandavision to be the last chapter, did you? As a follow-up to the critically successful Marvel comic, the new TV program will follow a resurrected White Vision as he struggles to make sense of his life after his emotions fade.

So, this is not about the corny film from the 1980s. The new Marvel Cinematic Universe series starring a fan-favorite character is the topic of our conversation today. Even though Vision has had his moment on Disney+, he’s getting another shot. Not only that, but he isn’t the first Wandavision character to get his series on Disney Plus.

For example, Agatha Harkness’s Coven of Chaos will perform. However, it is not the topic at hand. Who will accompany Vision on its next adventure, and what will it entail? Exactly what you need to know about the release date of Vision Quest is available here.

Vision Quest Release Date

The exact release date of Vision Quest is unknown at this time; however, it is expected to be somewhere around the middle of 2025. Although there has been no official word on when the series will be available, the fact that there are rumors and speculations about it shows that people are still interested in it and may have intentions to make it.

Furthermore, Vision Quest was originally scheduled to be released for the 2024–2025 season by the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which suggests that there were already preparations to make it.

Vision Quest Cast

Paul Bettany will reprise his role as Vision in Vision Quest, the sole confirmed cast member at this time. So far in the superhero film series, Bettany has portrayed Vision; it would be surprising if he didn’t return for this installment.

Elizabeth Olsen’s comeback as Wanda Maximoff is another widely circulated rumor; however, we are unsure of how this would play out given her most recent appearance in a Marvel film. A resurrection of sorts? Reliving traumatic events? The outcome will depend on our patience.

Vision Quest cast are as follows:

Paul Bettany as Vision

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff

Julian Hilliard as Billy Maximoff

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams

Don Cheadle as James Rhodes

James Spader as Ultron

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams

Vision Quest Plot

Since Marvel Studios has not yet published a description for Vision Quest—the program is still in development—the official plot remains a mystery. Fans, however, have an idea of what to anticipate from the next series because of the dependable scoops provided by the Marvel Updates Twitter handle.

The plot of Vision Quest, according to Marvel Updates on Twitter, will follow White Vision as he uses S.W.O.R.D. technology to start a family. This is based on Tom King’s comic book Vision: Little Worse Than a Man.

Aside from White Vision and his wife Virginia, the family will also include his daughter Vivian and son Vin. Additionally, the new series will include plot points from the “Vision Quest” narrative arc in the West Coast Avengers comic.

According to another tweet from Marvel Updates, the four relatives eventually band together to defeat a villain called Victor Mancha. Victor is the cyborg offspring of Ultron, the creator of Vision, and Marianella Mancha, his human wife.

The teenage superhero squad Marvel Champions is one of the more intriguing potential plot points that Vision Quest might investigate. After Vision Quest, the hero escapes to Virginia and starts a new family—including his daughter Vivian, or “Viv”—of synthetic beings.

Among the more contemporary Marvel teams, she joins Miles Morales, Ms. Marvel, and Nova as a member of the Marvel Champions. Vision Quest might serve as a foundational element for Marvel Champions, what with the introduction of Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel and Nova also in the works.

Vision Quest Trailer

For Vision Quest, there is no teaser. As soon as a trailer is available, we will provide an update here.

Where to watch Vision Quest?

The release of Vision Quest is expected to occur on Disney Plus. The reason is that Disney Plus is the streaming platform linked with Marvel material; therefore, it stands to reason that Vision Quest will be accessible on this service, much like other MCU shows.

Vision Quest Episodes

The six-part Vision Quest series is typical of Marvel television shows. Still, we don’t have an official episode count just yet.