Viral Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay recreates the funniest side of Satoru Gojo

The first season Jujutsu Kaisen has come to an end, completing the initial adventures of Yuji Itadori, Megumi, and Nobara as they attempted to defeat the cursed beings as Jujutsu Tech students. However, it is clear that Satoru Gojo is one of the favorite characters among fans.

Gojo is the attractive blindfolded mentor of the anime. With this character’s personality and incredible power level putting him on a different level than his students and even other teachers in the academy, it’s clear that Jujutsu Kaisen has big plans for the cursed energy wielder.

Instagram cosplayer Venture_Bros shared this flawless version of Gojo, blindfolded and all. The cosplay managed to capture the playful side of the Jujutsu Tech master who has easily become one of the most popular characters in the series and The Truth News He shares it with you below:

Satoru Gojo (Photo: Venture_Bros on Instagram)

How powerful is Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Gojo’s power was evident during the first season while fighting cursed beings that terrorized the world of man. Satoru at the same time was attempting to teach Itadori how to control the power within himself, which was drawn from his inheritance from the king of curses, Sukuna.

It was only during the “Sister School Event” that we truly witnessed how powerful Satoru Gojo was, as the profesor de Jujutsu Tech he was able to single-handedly dispatch the villains who had fought the Jujutsu students to a stop during the second half of the first season.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 premiere date

A second season for Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to be confirmed, but based on the popularity of the Shonen franchise, it will definitely only be a matter of time until we see Yuji Itadori and his fellow students return.

Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen has announced that a feature film will adapt a manga prequel story that dives into Jujutsu Tech’s past. Gege Akutami to adapt and fans are eager for more animation from Studio Mappa.

