Venus In The Sky Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

It’s possible that Venus in the Sky Season 2 will be the next long season where everything gets more fascinating to watch.

The first season for this original Thai show got a lot of attention when it came out in September 2023, and right now people are worried about what will happen to the show in the future.

This is Venus’s story while she’s off work. He hasn’t taken a break from working for three years, and he was finally worn out.

His brother needs help at his convenience store, so he goes back to his old town to help out. He helps with small jobs like deliveries while he’s there, but late at night he sees a new customer named Sky.

Sky works as a doctor and is always happy, even when he has a lot of work to do. Venus falls in love with him as they spend more time together.

There wasn’t much going on in the last show, but it was pretty good. In general, I liked the show; it was my time of the week to block out everything else.

How was it? Not entirely, but Sky + need not think about what to watch seemed to be all I needed. It moved way too slowly, and Vee really irritated me, but I don’t know, it was cute.

The officials are yet to pick up the show for the second season, so the date of its release has not been set.

We’ll add any new information we get about when the second installment of Venus within the Sky will be out here.

However, based on how far every season has come after an average of 14 months, that we can guess that the new season will come out early in 2024.

Venus In The Sky Season 2 Release Date

Venus In The Sky Season 2 Cast

Tontae Tinnakorn Puwasakdiwong

Panapong Khaisang

Wacharawee Kaew Polsri

Wasupol Panyalertprapha

Chananyu Sinprasit

Max Detter

Venus In The Sky Season 2 Trailer

Venus In The Sky Season 2 Plot

The Thai show starts with an interesting love story between two boys who are having a hard time in their lives nevertheless try their best for their relationship.

The show showed that the boys haven’t talked to each other in over three years and that things have changed. Venus chose to quit work because she was having a hard time.

He is going to take off from his job by going back to his city. His sense of duty soon told him it was time to return to work.

Then he chose to go with his bigger brother to the convenience store to help him and kill time.

In the evening, he was seen to be busy because his job was to bring the items on the list to a store and to customers whose homes were far away.

Venus met a new customer called Sky on a regular day at the store.

They began to have a nice conversation with one another as the mood got better. The show has been going in an interesting direction lately, so it will be exciting to observe how things go from here.

But they started dating later and fell in love. But when their careers started to overlap, things got out of hand, so now they have to decide between their relationship and their jobs.

Tonkla has been exhausted from work, and Tong was seen making him food. However, the plan he had been executing on didn’t work out the way he had hoped.

The scene then changes to another part where Sky goes to the store at which Venus works and asks Janus, Venus’s bigger brother, for something.

Janus asked Sky about Venus and Sky told himself that he could hire her as a decorator if her boss liked the idea.

Sky, on the contrary hand, knew that Venus wasn’t going to agree to anything about his job if he talked to her right away.

Then Janus comes up with a whole plan to get Venus aboard and tells him he has to see a client.

Sky turned out to be the client all along, and even though he made to refuse afterwards, Janus was able to get her to see him.

This is because Tonkla is tired and sleeps without eating. He also doesn’t pay attention to anything Tong does or says.

The show then shows Venus and Sky looking around and check out the house. Venus seems to be working on the points while putting them down, especially regarding how the inside of the house should be set up.

