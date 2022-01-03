What Is A Brazilian Buttock Lift:

The Brazilian Buttock Lift (BBL) is a surgical procedure performed by a board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in the buttocks area. The BBL is designed to enhance and improve the shape of your buttocks through fat transfer they will perform during surgery.

Additional techniques they may use include waist and hip sculpting and thigh lift or liposuction. Dr. Williams has extensive experience performing all of these procedures at our office in Los Angeles. All of these techniques are used to create a better-proportioned body for you – a more voluptuous bum! The bbl can increase your self-esteem by increasing the size and firmness of your bottom.

In This Procedure, A surgeon Will harvest Your Fat From Different Part Of Your Body and inject It Into Your Buttocks.

The Result Is Fuller, More Defined Buttocks That Look Natural.

How long does it take Brazilian buttock lift to recover:

you will need 1-2 weeks off work depending on strenuous activity or lifting required at work. You might be able to return in 2 weeks if desired after six months. It depends on how big your buttock is when you go under anesthesia (doctor’s preference). Also, note that swelling can last up to one year, so there will always be a difference even after the initial swelling has gone down.

What does a Brazilian buttock lift include :

Brazilian Butt Lift is a surgical procedure that transfers fat from parts of your body to the buttocks to improve its shape and volume. The result is a fitter, rounder, lifted derrière. In some cases, the surgeon might also need to do other modifications such as liposuction around the waist or thighs or shaping the hips with implants.

