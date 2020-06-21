Venom: announced the release date of the spin-off on Wraith

Share it:

The symbiont Wraith was introduced on the pages of Annihilation in 2007, and since then it has never enjoyed particular resonance. Ever since the character passed under the aegis of Donny Cates, he has started to gain increasing popularity, and is now ready to debut in an autonomous spin-off on September 9th.

It's a 40-page one-shot story that will coincide with Marvel's Web of Venom event. The register will be edited by Donny Cates, as regards writing, while Guiu Villanova will deal with the artistic sector. The covers, however, bear the signature of Kyle Hotz.

Marvel Comics accompanied the announcement of Wraith's first solo adventure with a brief synopsis:

"Since his appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy, one thing that Wraith has made perfectly clear is that he is chasing Knull, the god of symbionts. Now, in the wastelands on the outskirts of the cosmos, he will have the opportunity to face him."

Wraith was a member of what were called the Dark Guardians, a fragmentary fraction of the Guardians of the Galaxy willing to hunt and kill Gamora, identified as the next incarnation of Thanos. At the head of that group was the brother of the antagonist – Starfox.

